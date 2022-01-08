ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duval County, FL

Extended hours at COVID-19 testing site

By Allison Matthews
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s6tDw_0dgQSF8300
Test site: (Ted S. Warren/Associated Press)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Duval County Department of Health announced this morning that it will be extending hours at the Emmett Reed Community Center for COVID-19 testing and vaccine administration.

As of Monday, the site will be open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The address for the Emmett Reed Community Center is 1093 W. 6th St.

For more information on this site and other testing sites in Duval County, visit https://www.jaxready.com/.../COVID-19-Testing-Information.

