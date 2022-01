Several months ago, EVT delivered a distribution boost to investors as the fund keeps ticking higher. Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (EVT) was a position I had picked up in the fall of 2020. That was after watching the position for a couple of years. The fund never seemed to get to a deep enough discount or stay there for long enough to act on it. While 2020 put pressure on the fund and began trading at a discount, it really didn't present a meaningful discount until the latter half of the year.

