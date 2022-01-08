ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Khloe Kardashian’s ex Lamar Odom ‘wants to reignite their relationship’ & there’s hope for reconciliation, psychic says

By Sophia Caraballo Pineiro
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gtsaa_0dgQRvj000

NOW that Khloe Kardashian, 37, has finally walked away from baby daddy Tristan Thompson after his latest betrayal, it seems like someone from her past might be trying to come back.

In fact, her ex-husband Lamar Odom, 42, has been vocal about his dislike for Tristan and even reacted to the NBA player admitting he was the father of another child.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oXl04_0dgQRvj000
Khloe Kardashian might be starting anew chapter of her life this year Credit: Instagram/@khloekardashian
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pm7Yu_0dgQRvj000
Lamar Odom might try to make a comeback into her life Credit: Getty

Shortly after Tristan, 30, took to his Instagram stories on Monday to confirm he is the father of Maralee Nichols’ baby, Lamar revealed his thoughts on the scandal.

Lamar wrote: “I truly wish nothing but the best for her and I'm hoping we can reconnect and talk one day as friends.

“She is a good person and deserves the world."

But it seems like Lamar wants to connect with his ex-wife on more than a friendly level, as spiritual coach Samantha Jayne claims.

She told The Sun exclusively: "Will Lamar be Khloe’s safe place to fall?

"She certainly is falling right now, or rather Tristan has finally fallen from grace. So where does Lamar fit in this picture?

"Well, a Scorpio man and a Cancer woman are certainly one of the most compatible pairs in the zodiac but these two have history. Her soul path shows a number of unhappy relationships as she needs to be able to listen and support her partner and to learn to ask for and accept that support back.

"There is a deep understanding between these two and definitely they will always be connected for they have a strong link.

"Lamar is extremely protective by nature over those he loves, and she certainly will be feeling in need of that after being made to look the fool once more by Tristan.

"Finally, she has seen the light as we say but with so much history and with both of them having strong emotions, they will need to watch that they don’t come to blows. Scorpio men are known for their jealousy and their temper when they feel hurt.

"As I look at the insight through the tarot, I am being shown that there is a lot of conversations around healing, being well, and finding peace again going on between the two of them.

"Lamar may be feeling in limbo right now, unsure of what to think or do and just giving her time and space and him for that matter to see if they can reignite that flame of passion that was very strong before and could be strong again.

"Khloe has walked forward at last and is sitting feeling the void that has been left. However, right now I do not feel she is looking at Lamar in quite the way he is hoping for, or that she is destined to.

"This is a twist of fate and destiny right now. A karmic moment in time where she gets to choose her future. Their future.

"She wants to have a happy family, a happy home life. Deep down this is all he has ever wanted; it is in his soul to desire this. He wants to try again but will she say yes?

"I am given that there is a big change ahead for both of them and we may well see them getting back together if she will open her heart once more. For her, this will be a shock move! I do see her giving it thought and weighing everything up as she makes this decision."

ROCKY PAST

Khloe and Lamar were married from 2009-2016.

The two got married shortly after meeting and separated just as quickly.

The main reasons why they broke up were because Lamar battled with his addictions and he had cheated on her as well.

TRISTAN CONFIRMS THE RUMORS

Following weeks of legal battles with fitness model Maralee, Tristan confirmed he is the father of her baby in an Instagram post.

The NBA player revealed on Monday: "Today, paternity test results revealed that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols."

He continued: “I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I looked forward to amicably raising our son.

"I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.

"Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son."

Tristan then turned his attention directly to his ex in a separate Instagram Story slide, writing: "Khloe. you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you.

"You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions have certainly not lined up with the way I view you.

"I have the utmost respect and love for you, regardless of what you may think

"Again I am so incredibly sorry."

BABY NO. 3

Maralee gave birth to Tristan's child, a baby boy, on December 1 after months of the pair battling in court.

She filed a lawsuit seeking financial support from the Canadian sports star.

In the legal filing, she claimed that she and Tristan conceived the child on his birthday back in March.

While Khloe and Tristan were "exclusively" dating at the time, the athlete has been known for infidelity in the past.

Tristan and Khloe share 3-year-old daughter True, while the athlete also shares son Prince, five, with ex Jordan Craig.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nHPUj_0dgQRvj000
Lamar and Khloe were married for over seven years years Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L49E5_0dgQRvj000
Tristan and Khloe had a serious relationship but he cheated on her multiple times Credit: Splash
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27ucGE_0dgQRvj000
He recently fathered a son while he was in a relationship with her Credit: realtristan13/Instagram

Comments / 14

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Lamar Odom Reveals He Left Taraji P. Henson Because He "Fell In Love" With Khloe Kardashian In Resurfaced Interview

Lamar Odom and Khloe Kardashian's relationship was a messy one, to say the very least. Fans of the reality stars may have seen the couple's tumultuous union play out on their TV series, or in the tabloids, but a 2019 interview given by the professional basketball player has unveiled some new information that's taken many people by surprise.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lamar Odom
Person
Tristan Thompson
Person
Khloe Kardashian
shefinds

Khloé Kardashian Just Dropped The Most Heartbreaking Bombshell About Her Break-Up With Tristan Thompson—SO Sad!

Khloé Kardashian has finally broken her silence regarding the news that her on/off boyfriend Tristan Thompson – who is also the father to her three-year-old daughter, True – fathered a child with another woman while they were still together. It’s currently being alleged that 31-year-old personal trainer Maralee Nichols gave birth to the 30-year-old Sacramento Kings player’s son on December 2nd, after the pair were intimate on his 30th birthday in March earlier this year.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Khlo Kardashian#Destiny Odom#Psychic#Kardashian Family#Nba#Cancer
The Hollywood Gossip

Corey Gamble Proclaims He's TEAM TRISTAN After Paternity Confession

This week, Tristan Thompson confessed to fathering a third child while once again cheating on Khloe Kardashian. It is possible that the only person surprised was Khloe, but that doesn't make it any less hurtful. Following his paternity confession, plenty of people have expressed their sympathies for Khloe. She does...
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Jordyn Woods Glows Up Amid Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson Scandal

Jordyn Woods is certainly glowing up, which is quite noticeable amid Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's drama. Vindictive people would call it a silent revenge. After Tristan Thompson kissed her at a party in February 2019, she was kicked out of the Kardashian/Jenner family's entourage and had her contract canceled by them.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Chrissy Teigen Seemingly Steals Khloe Kardashian's Face In Her Latest Instagram Selfie

Khloe Kardashian has been accused of "stealing" other people's faces in the past, but this time around, it looks like someone is copying her look. On Sunday, January 2nd, Utah-born model Chrissy Teigen dropped off a glamorous selfie, showing off her haircut by Luke Pluckrose and makeup by Nikki Wolff, and while some followers focused on how great the mother of two looks, others couldn't help but point out that she looks almost freakishly similar to the Revenge Body star.
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

This Video Of Lamar Explaining Why He Left His Ex For Khloé Is Going Viral

Amid the Tristan Thompson paternity test drama that’s sent Kardashian fans into a tailspin, a 2019 video of Lamar Odom resurfaced online during the early days of 2022. In the clip, Odom discussed his past relationships with both actor Taraji P. Henson, whom he dated in 2009, and reality star Khloé Kardashian, his wife from 2009 to 2016 (she filed for divorce in 2013 after four years of marriage). Addressing the camera for TV One’s “Uncensored,” he reminisced about meeting Henson at an HBO party in 2009, where they “hit it off right away.”
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Scott Disick Praises Khloe Kardashian as She Shows Off Her Curly Blonde Hair: “Fine American”

Watch: Should Khloe Kardashian Forgive Tristan Thompson?. Khloe Kardashian's honorable look is Lord-approved. We might be almost out with the old year, but for Khloe, it's clear that she's already in with a new ‘do. On Dec. 16, the Good American founder took to Instagram to show off a stunning look, which featured her shoulder-length curly blonde hair. In her snapshots, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum struck a few poses with her fresh tresses, all while wearing a light brown tank top paired with white jeans. And although the first two photos feature her glammed-up look, in her other photos, it's clear that Khloe's body takes center stage.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Khloe Kardashian's Heartbreaking Instagram Post Amid Tristan Thompson Cheating Drama—We Feel So Bad For Her!

Khloe Kardashian had a rough end to 2021 when news broke that baby daddy Tristan Thompson had cheated once again, this time fathering a child with personal trainer Maralee Nichols. After a paternity test solidified the news earlier this week, sources close to Kardashian say the 37-year-old has moved on and is working towards healthy co-parenting with her former flame. However, the Good American founder recently took to Instagram to give some insight into her feelings on the affair.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
296K+
Followers
4K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy