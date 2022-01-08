ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UN: Sudan talks will aim to salvage political transition

By SAMY MAGDY - Associated Press
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCAIRO (AP) — The United Nations said Saturday it would hold talks in Sudan to try to get the country's democratic transition back on track after it was derailed by an October military coup. The U.N. offer came a week after embattled Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok resigned, citing...

The Independent

Kazakhstan president gives orders to shoot protesters ‘without warning’

Kazakhstan’s president has authorised security forces to “fire without warning”, as violent protests continued in the former Soviet nation.Kassym-Jomart Tokayev blamed the ongoing unrest on “terrorists” and said “20,000 bandits” had attacked the country’s main city, Almaty. The city has become the focal point of the protests which have erupted over the past few days, initially against fuel price hikes but morphed into wider calls for political reform in the oil-rich nation.In a televised address to the nation, Mr Tokayev dismissed calls for talks with the protesters made by some other countries as “nonsense”. “Those who don’t surrender...
Omar Al Bashir
The Independent

‘We are angry, not terrorists’: Kazakhs deny government claims as crackdown grows

The violent turmoil in Kazakhstan has continued with a rising lethal toll, as a “counterterrorist” military operation began with the country’s authoritarian ruler issuing “fire without warning” orders to security forces.What started as protests against rising fuel costs have turned into escalating armed clashes, prompting fears of the strife spreading across the region, as troops from the Russian-led CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organisation) arrived to guard strategic locations.The deployment of the force of around 3,000 – the first from the CSTO, successor to the Warsaw Pact, since it was founded 23 years ago – is a potent sign of how the...
The Independent

Egypt deports son of prominent Palestinian politician

Egyptian authorities deported the son of a prominent Palestinian politician after he served 2 1/2 years of pre-trial detention over allegations of having ties with an outlawed group, his family said Saturday.Ramy Shaath, son of Nabil Shaath, an adviser to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas was released Thursday and then deported, the family said in a statement. He was forced to renounce his Egyptian citizenship to gain his freedom, it said.The family said Egyptian authorities handed Ramy Shaath over to a representative of the Palestinian Authority at Cairo international airport, where he boarded a flight to the Jordanian capital...
The Guardian

Kazakhstan detains former national security chief on suspicion of treason

The former head of Kazakhstan’s domestic intelligence agency has been detained on suspicion of high treason, the agency said, after he was fired amid violent protests. The National Security Committee, or KNB, said in a statement on Saturday that its former chief Karim Masimov had been detained on Thursday after it launched an investigation into charges of high treason.
AFP

Kazakhstan regime nearing end in 'revolution': dissident leader

The regime that has ruled Kazakhstan since the fall of the Soviet Union is nearing its end in a popular revolution where people have for the first time unified to express their anger, a France-based opposition leader said on Thursday. Mukhtar Ablyazov, a former energy minister and bank chairman wanted in his home country on a range of charges, in an interview with AFP also described a Russian-led military intervention as an "occupation" and urged Kazakhs to stand up to the foreign forces. Kazakhstan, often seen as the most stable state in Central Asia under its first post-Soviet President Nursultan Nazarbayev and his successor Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has been riven by its most serious protests that have left dozens dead and hundreds detained. "I think the regime is at its end. It is only a question now of how long," Ablyazov, who leads the Democratic Choice of Kazakhstan (QDT) party and has vociferously encouraged the protests through his social media channels, told AFP in Paris.
AFP

One killed in Sudan protests ahead of UN dialogue launch

One Sudanese protester was killed Sunday as security forces fired tear gas at thousands who rallied to keep up pressure on the military, one day before the UN is to launch talks aiming to end weeks of crisis after a coup. The October 25 power grab, led by army chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, derailed a civilian-military power sharing transition established after the 2019 ouster of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir. It also sparked regular protests -- sometimes by tens of thousands -- by Sudanese wanting a return to the democratic transition in a country with a long history of coups. The latest fatality brings to 62 the death toll of protesters killed in a crackdown on anti-coup demonstrations, the Central Committee of Sudan Doctors said in a statement.
Reuters

Germany, France, Britain, U.S. discuss Ukraine crisis, Iran nuclear talks

BERLIN, Dec 29 (Reuters) - The foreign ministers of Germany, France, Britain and the United States discussed the situation at the Ukrainian border and upcoming dialogue formats with Russia, Germany's foreign ministry said on Twitter on Wednesday. The four foreign ministers also discussed the latest round of international talks in...
AFP

Sudan gunmen loot UN food aid warehouse in Darfur

Sudanese gunmen have looted a World Food Programme warehouse containing about 1,900 tonnes of food aid in Darfur amid a surge of violence in the western region, officials said Wednesday. "We heard intense gunfire," local resident Mohamed Salem told AFP. A WFP official said the organisation was "conducting an audit into what was stolen from the warehouse, which contained some 1,900 tonnes of food products", intended to be lifesaving supplies for some of the most vulnerable people.
dallassun.com

UN chief condemns violence against Sudan protesters: Spokesman

New York [US], January 4 (ANI): UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the violence against demonstrators in Sudan protesting the military takeover of power and urged security forces to show utmost restraint, Sputnik reported citing UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric statement on Monday (local time). According to the news agency, the Central...
