ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

It’s Official: A New Basquiat Biopic Is in the Works

By Andy Battaglia for ARTnews
Robb Report
Robb Report
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xva2r_0dgQQKTG00

The storied rise and fall of Jean-Michel Basquiat is headed for a new rendering on the silver screen, according to Variety . Under the title Samo Lives (citing the mantle that Basquiat used as a mysterious graffiti tag on the streets of New York), the biopic is being developed and financed by Endeavor Content and director Julius Onah, whose credits include 2015’s The Girl Is in Trouble (a name-making debut produced by Spike Lee), 2018’s The Cloverfield Paradox (produced by J. J. Abrams), and 2019’s Luce .

That most recent film starred Naomi Watts, Octavia Spencer, and Tim Roth—as well as Kelvin Harrison Jr., who has signed on to rejoin Onah and play the role of one of the most romanticized and revered contemporary artists in America or anywhere else.

In an extensive director’s statement on a website for Samo Lives , Onah writes, “Simply put, Jean-Michel Basquiat’s work and life has been an absolute inspiration. When I began to learn about him at the age of 14 it was incredible to discover someone who boldly forged his own path into a world where most who didn’t fit the expected profile of a fine artist had been unable to (i.e. white and male). Though I could not yet fully appreciate the enormity of what Jean-Michel’s achievements meant, I could certainly feel there was something so groundbreaking and unique about them.”

He goes on to attribute part of his learning about the artist to the 1996 biographical film Basquiat , directed by painter Julian Schnabel. “But the older I got and the more I learned about Jean-Michel,” Onah writes, “the more I began to feel his story hadn’t fully been told in cinema. Never have we seen the full spectrum of Basquiat’s incredible life as a Black artist and a child of the immigrant African diaspora.”

Filming is expected to being in the fall. The movie will also feature a soundtrack by Portishead’s Geoff Barrow and Ben Salisbury, who together composed notable scores for Annihilation , Ex Machina , and Free Fire .

When it first flickers on a screen, Samo Lives will join other cinematic treatments of the art star’s life including Schnabel’s Basquiat (which featured Jeffrey Wright as the artist and David Bowie as his latter-day collaborator Andy Warhol) and Jean- Michel Basquiat: The Radiant Child , a documentary by his friend Tamra Davis from 2010. Fans of Basquiat are also required to watch Downtown 81 , a simultaneously awful and awe-inspiring movie that stars Basquiat himself as an artist making his way around the fertile interdisciplinary art/music/etc. scene of the East Village in its heyday.

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

Boat of the Week: This Insane Jet-Powered Superyacht Has an Interior So Ornate It Would Make Liberace Blush

What happens when you commission flamboyant Italian designer Roberto Cavalli to do a spare-no-expense refit of your 164-foot superyacht? Especially with the simple, open-to-any-interpretation instructions: “Just go for it.” Thunder happens. The jet-powered superyacht once packed 10,500 hp and could hit close to 50 mph. When Cavalli Visionnaire added a new interior, the go-fast yacht took on another persona. The Cavalli team created an Alice in Wonderland effect, where every room teeters on the edge of fantasy. Walls and handrails are covered in dimpled stingray skin, toilets are wrapped in crocodile and alligator hides, and drawers are decorated with the epidermis of...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Robb Report

If This Painting Turns Out to Be a Real Caravaggio, It Could Be Worth $57 Million

The Spanish government granted protected status to a small oil painting, believed by some experts to be the work of the Italian Baroque master Caravaggio, as of yesterday, reported The Guardian. Declared an item of cultural interest, the new protected status will give experts additional time to study the painting in the hopes of determining its true authorship, as it was previously believed to be a mere copy. In a statement, the regional government of Madrid described the painting as “an example of the excellence and pictorial mastery of the Italian naturalism,” with significant influence on 17th-century painting in the region. The painting, titled The...
VISUAL ART
Robb Report

This Controversial Bel Air Mansion Has Sold for $5 Million—and Now It Has to Be Torn Down

One of LA’s most epic real estate sagas is finally coming to a close. After half a decade of legal disputes, Mohamed Hadid’s hotly contested Bel Air mansion has sold for $5 million at auction and is set to be demolished within the next nine months, as reported by the Los Angeles Times. The luxury developer, who is the father of supermodels Gigi and Bella, first purchased the sprawling 1.2 acre property back in 2011. He promptly set about constructing a 30,000-square-foot mansion on the estate, which was both bigger and taller than city code allowed, according to the Times. The plans...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Kelvin Harrison Jr. to Star in Jean-Michel Basquiat Biopic ‘Samo Lives’ (EXCLUSIVE)

“Cyrano” star Kelvin Harrison Jr. will next embody American artist Jean-Michel Basquiat in a new project from director Julius Onah. Harrison and Onah previously collaborated on the critically acclaimed drama “Luce,” which nabbed best male lead and best director nominations at the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards. Developed and financed by Endeavor Content, the biographical film, titled “Samo Lives,” will celebrate the life, career and impact of the groundbreaking New York-born, Haitian-Puerto Rican American artist whose seminal paintings and street art defined the Neo-expressionism arts movement of the 1980s. In 1983, Basquiat became the youngest artist to exhibit at the Whitney Biennial in...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Hypebae

A New Biopic Celebrates the Journey of Jean-Michel Basquiat as a Black Artist

A new biopic titled Samo Lives is dedicated to the late Jean-Michel Basquiat, a prominent Black artist in the 1980s whose journey was cut short at the age of 27. One of the headers of Neo-expressionism, Basquiat, at the mere age of 22, was the youngest artist to exhibit at New York’s Whitney Biennial. His painting Untitled sold for $110.5 million USD at an auction back in 2017, deeming it one of the most expensive artworks as of late. The contemporary artist will be played by Kelvin Harrison Jr. in the new film directed by Julius Onah. They have previously teamed up on the 2019 blockbuster Luce.
MOVIES
Essence

SAMO LIVES, The Jean-Michel Basquiat Biographical Film Written, Directed And Produced By Julius Onah, Set For Production In 2022

The Films Stars Kelvin Harrison, Jr. As Basquiat, And Is The First Basquiat Film Ever to be Envisioned by a Black Filmmaker. SAMO LIVES, a provocative film celebrating the origins and far-reaching legacy of the iconic artist Jean-Michel Basquiat, will be developed and financed by the global film and television studio Endeavor Content. Production is expected to begin in fall 2022.
MOVIES
Rottentomatoes.com

Chris Evans to Star as Gene Kelly in New Biopic, and More Movie News

This week’s Ketchup brings you more headlines from the world of film development news, covering such titles as as new biopics about Jean-Michel Basquiat, Napoleon Bonaparte, Audrey Hepburn, Gene Kelly, and Suge Knight. This WEEK’S TOP STORY. CHRIS EVANS TO STAR AS GENE KELLY IN NEW BIOPIC. Like...
MOVIES
The Independent

Artists of colour thank Sidney Poitier for pioneering diversity work

Acclaimed director Quincy Jones has led tributes to Sidney Poitier from US artists of colour who have thanked him for his pioneering work for diversity within the industry.Celebrities including Halle Berry, Lenny Kravitz Mariah Carey and Viola Davis were among those who shared memories of the “iconic trailblazer”.The Bahamian-American actor, the first Black man to win the Oscar for best actor, has died at the age of 94.6/6 You were there for me during the darkest moments of my life, always in my corner rooting for me. I will miss you forever my dear brother…& when I feel like my...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelvin Harrison Jr.
Person
Andy Warhol
Person
Octavia Spencer
Person
Naomi Watts
Person
Jean Michel Basquiat
Person
David Bowie
Person
Julius Onah
Person
Jeffrey Wright
Person
Geoff Barrow
Person
Tim Roth
Person
Tamra Davis
Person
Julian Schnabel
NYLON

Rooney Mara To Star As Audrey Hepburn In New Biopic

Rooney Mara will play legendary actress Audrey Hepburn in a new biopic for Apple, Variety reports. The film will be directed by Oscar-nominated Call Me By Your Name auteur Luca Guadagnino, with Mara producing and The Giver co-writer Michael Mitnick handling the screen. Plot details aren’t out yet, but there’s...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Peter Bogdanovich, Iconic Director of ‘Last Picture Show’ and ‘Paper Moon,’ Dies at 82

Peter Bogdanovich — whose “The Last Picture Show” and “Paper Moon” solidified his reputation as one of the most important filmmakers in the New Hollywood of the ’70s, but whose personal life threatened to overshadow his career behind the camera — has died, Variety has confirmed. He was 82. The director also had acting roles on such shows as “The Sopranos,” on which he recurred as Dr. Melfi’s psychotherapist; “The Simpsons”; and as a DJ in Quentin Tarantino’s “Kill Bill Volumes 1 and 2.” Wildly prolific and celebrated early on, then mired in hubris-laced scandal when he became involved with two of...
CELEBRITIES
Salon

The worst film performances of 2021

There were some astonishing performances in 2021, most notably the multilayered work by Tessa Thompson in "Passing" and Benedict Cumberbatch in "The Power of the Dog." Simon Rex gave the year's "comeback" performance in "Red Rocket" — even if he won't call it that. Agathe Rousselle had an unforgettable breakthrough with her debut in "Titane." And Colman Domingo delivered a stunning, shapeshifting turn in "Zola" that may be the year's scariest screen role. Even Josh Hartnett embodied white privilege brilliantly in the documentary series "Exterminate All the Brutes."
MOVIES
The Independent

11 actors who regret famous movie roles, from Harrison Ford to Kate Winslet

“What are your biggest regrets?” This might be one of the more obvious questions a journalist can ask an actor, but the answer can often be hugely revealing.Just because an actor starred in an acclaimed film doesn’t necessarily mean they reflect upon it positively. In fact, it seems that some actors are even more critical of their own appearance in otherwise good films because of the high quality elsewhere.Here are 11 actors who have express regret over their roles in certain films.Timothée Chalamet – A Rainy Day in New York (2019)Timothée Chalamet is one of a few actors to have...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biographical Film#Film Star#Endeavor Content#African#Portishead
IndieWire

Nicolas Cage Begged Francis Ford Coppola to Cast Him in ‘Godfather Part 3’

Nicolas Cage may be part of a Hollywood filmmaking dynasty, but that doesn’t mean he’s received any special favors over the course of his career, even when he specifically asks for them. In a roundtable interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Cage joined fellow actors Peter Dinklage, Andrew Garfield, Jonathan Majors, and Simon Rex to discuss their 2021 films. In response to a question about a film they would want to make that no one would let them, Cage chimed in with a story from his past involving his uncle, Francis Ford Coppola, and the final installment of “The Godfather” trilogy. “This is...
MOVIES
Variety

Oscars Predictions: Best Supporting Actor – Can Bradley Cooper Become the Fifth Winner With Less Than 10 Minutes of Screen Time?

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis. Following history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Oscar and Emmy predictions are updated regularly with the current year's list of contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and is subject to change. To see all the latest predictions, of all the categories, in one place, visit THE...
MOVIES
The Guardian

Peter Bogdanovich, acclaimed writer-director, dies at 82

Peter Bogdanovich, Oscar-nominated writer and director, has died at the age of 82. The film-maker, whose many credits included The Last Picture Show, What’s Up Doc? and Paper Moon, died of natural causes according to his daughter Antonia Bogdanovich. Bogdanovich started his career as both a film programmer and...
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Peter Bogdanovich: a loving cineaste and fearless genius of cinema

Peter Bogdanovich was the blazing night-sky comet of the New Hollywood generation whose trajectory got knocked off course a little, by personal tragedy and the contingencies of show business, but kept hurtling onwards with brilliant work and passionate cinephilia to the very end. His first four hits, Targets (1968), The Last Picture Show (1971), What’s Up Doc? (1972) and Paper Moon (1973) were somehow both thrillingly and authentically modern and yet also instantly belonged to the classic pantheon. With the touch of restless young genius, he seemed to reinvent pulp crime, the western, the road movie and the screwball comedy – in short order.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
BBC

15 films to look out for in the Oscars race

It's hard to talk about film right now without mentioning Covid. The virus has had a significant impact on cinema audiences as well as release patterns. But as always in showbiz, the award-giving must go on in some shape or form, and there is a crop of exceptional pieces of film-making in possible contention for this year's Oscars.
MOVIES
Daily Beast

Apple’s New Audrey Hepburn Biopic Finds Its Lead Actress

Rooney Mara, a two-time Academy Award nominee for her star turn in 2011’s The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo and her lead role in 2015’s Carol, has been tapped to play Audrey Hepburn in a forthcoming biopic. Variety reports that Mara, 36, will also produce the Apple production....
CELEBRITIES
Robb Report

Robb Report

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy