You’ve been drying your dishwashing gloves all wrong – simple and cheap trick will prevent water from pooling inside

RAISE your hand if you hate putting on your dishwashing gloves and finding out they're still wet from the last time you did dishes.

If that's the case, this is the hack for you.

A new hack will have you hanging your dishwashing gloves instead of laying them out Credit: Getty

It will stop them from pooling water inside Credit: Getty

First of all, if you're not using gloves to wash your dishes, you might want to start as soon as possible.

Not only will your hands thank you for it, but your manicure (if you get one, you do you) will last you longer and say goodbye to touching any wet food.

Once you purchase those brand-new gloves, you'll also want to purchase a command hook and get yourself a binder clip, according to Kitchn.

Why? Because you shouldn't ball up your gloves once you're done with them as they could get stinky and moldy, and you shouldn't just drape them over the sink.

They could drip water on the floor and that's just plain dangerous.

Instead, you'll want to stick the command hook to your backsplash or the inside of a cabinet.

Then, you'll hang the binder clip from one end on the command hook.

After you're done using your gloves, clip them together.

This will help them dry quickly and they will last longer.

It'll also prevent water from pooling inside the gloves.

Previously, we discovered we've also been using dishwashing soap all wrong.

A Tiktok, which has 24.5k views, from user @cleanwithjen has the solution.

In the 29 second video of her demonstrating the tip, Jen said: "Did you know that there is a really easy way to get rid of the bubbles if you are cleaning with washing up liquid.

"Washing up liquid is an amazing product for cleaning but it does obviously leave all the bubbles.

"And if you use hot water to try and wash it off it just creates more and more bubbles, which is really frustrating right?"

"But did you know if you use cold water to rinse, it stops creating more bubbles?

"It then makes it much easier to clean everything down.

"Just look at the difference," she said as she filmed her clear sink, completely bubble-free.

"You still get that great shine on your sink," Jen reassured fellow clean fanatics.

It'll also stop them from getting mold Credit: Getty

