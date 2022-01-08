ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

You’ve been drying your dishwashing gloves all wrong – simple and cheap trick will prevent water from pooling inside

By Sophia Caraballo Pineiro
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lqOni_0dgQQDIB00

RAISE your hand if you hate putting on your dishwashing gloves and finding out they're still wet from the last time you did dishes.

If that's the case, this is the hack for you.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31i3NK_0dgQQDIB00
A new hack will have you hanging your dishwashing gloves instead of laying them out Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BJLj5_0dgQQDIB00
It will stop them from pooling water inside Credit: Getty

First of all, if you're not using gloves to wash your dishes, you might want to start as soon as possible.

Not only will your hands thank you for it, but your manicure (if you get one, you do you) will last you longer and say goodbye to touching any wet food.

Once you purchase those brand-new gloves, you'll also want to purchase a command hook and get yourself a binder clip, according to Kitchn.

Why? Because you shouldn't ball up your gloves once you're done with them as they could get stinky and moldy, and you shouldn't just drape them over the sink.

They could drip water on the floor and that's just plain dangerous.

Instead, you'll want to stick the command hook to your backsplash or the inside of a cabinet.

Then, you'll hang the binder clip from one end on the command hook.

After you're done using your gloves, clip them together.

This will help them dry quickly and they will last longer.

It'll also prevent water from pooling inside the gloves.

Previously, we discovered we've also been using dishwashing soap all wrong.

A Tiktok, which has 24.5k views, from user @cleanwithjen has the solution.

In the 29 second video of her demonstrating the tip, Jen said: "Did you know that there is a really easy way to get rid of the bubbles if you are cleaning with washing up liquid.

"Washing up liquid is an amazing product for cleaning but it does obviously leave all the bubbles.

"And if you use hot water to try and wash it off it just creates more and more bubbles, which is really frustrating right?"

"But did you know if you use cold water to rinse, it stops creating more bubbles?

"It then makes it much easier to clean everything down.

"Just look at the difference," she said as she filmed her clear sink, completely bubble-free.

"You still get that great shine on your sink," Jen reassured fellow clean fanatics.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j9LXQ_0dgQQDIB00
It'll also stop them from getting mold Credit: Getty

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

You've Been Storing Limes And Lemons Wrong Your Entire Life

We are all out here trying to be adults and sometimes we have no idea what we're doing. For example, TikTok user @sidneyraz has dedicated their entire account to things they wish they would've known earlier, and it's super relatable. Their account includes everyday tasks that many of us have been doing inefficiently or incorrectly without even knowing it, like measuring sticky foods or tying running shoes.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gloves#Drying#Dishwashing Soap#Cleanwithjen
Mashed

You've Been Reheating Mashed Potatoes Wrong Your Whole Life

Mashed potatoes are a staple of most dinners. If it's served with meatloaf or a hunk of fried chicken, drenched in creamy country gravy, or loaded up with cheese and bacon, there's something about that warm and buttery side dish that conjures up the image of a home-cooked American dinner. There's a variety of ways to ensure that your bowl of mashed spuds will always come out creamy and smooth every time. Andrew Rea of Binging with Babish fame suggests you run the potatoes through a ricer to ensure they come out lump-free and prevent overworking the starch. Bon Appetit recommends boiling your potatoes in larger chunks to avoid water soaking into them and draining them of flavor, as well as adding aromatics like rosemary and thyme to boost their flavor profile. There are many ways to make fresh, delicious, hot mashed potatoes that will have everyone scraping the bottom of the bowl for more.
RECIPES
Allrecipes.com

Why You Need to Clean Your Dishwasher Filter

The dishwasher clears your dishes of food debris and makes them sparkly clean without much elbow grease on your part. But what you may not realize is that the dishwasher and its parts, like its filter, must be cleaned too for the washer to do its job well. A dirty...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Facebook
Popculture

McDonald's New Pizza Creation Might Become an Instant Favorite

Long ago, McDonald's once sold pizza and many enjoyed the pizza as a quick, cheap option compared to other pizza shops. The McPizza made the rounds in the early '90s and spread to 500 locations before fizzling out before 2000. Currently, you can only buy it at one McDonald's in Orlando, Florida, according to a fan wiki, but that might soon change with the newest pizza creation from the restaurant.
RESTAURANTS
Woman's World

Drinking This Before Bed Can Help You Sleep Through The Night

One of my biggest sleep pet peeves is having to use the bathroom in the middle of the night. At two or three in the morning, leaving the warmth and comfort of my bed feels like a nightmare, no matter how badly I need to go. But those days of interrupted rest might be behind me, if a trick I just heard about works. It turns out that drinking sea salt water — a little-known natural remedy for better sleep — might just keep me from having to make that late-night trek down the hall in the wee hours.
LIFESTYLE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
296K+
Followers
4K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy