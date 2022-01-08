ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Marilyn Bergman, Oscar-winning co-lyricist of ‘The Way We Were,’ dead at 93

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ftgdv_0dgQQ8xn00

Marilyn Bergman, an award-winning songwriter who teamed with her husband to write lyrics to hits like “The Way We Were,” “The Windmills of Your Mind” and “In the Heat of the Night,” died Saturday. She was 93.

Bergman died at her Los Angeles home, family representative Ken Sunshine told The Hollywood Reporter. The cause of death was respiratory failure and was non-COVID-19 related, Sunshine said.

Bergman and her husband, Alan Bergman, 96, won three Academy Awards, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The couple was nominated for an Oscar 16 times and won their first statuette in 1968 for “The Windmills of Your Mind,” which was in the film, “The Thomas Crown Affair.”

In 1973, the Bergmans took their second Oscar for “The Way We Were.” In 1985, they won their third and final Academy Award for the entire song score for “Yentl.”

The Bergmans collaborated with composers Michel Legrand (their co-writer on “Windmills,” “Yentl” and “What Are You Doing the Rest of Your Life?” and “How Do You Keep the Music Playing?”) and Marvin Hamlisch (“The Way We Were”), Variety reported.

“The Way We Were” album of the movie’s score won the Bergmans their only Grammy Award, The New York Times reported.

They also collaborated with Neil Diamond (“You Don’t Bring Me Flowers”), Quincy Jones (“The World Goes On”) and Sergio Mendes (”Look Around”), according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“We’ve had enough experience to know that a compromise is going to be worked out,” Marilyn Bergman said in a 1980 interview with People. “If one of us feels strongly about something, we’ll let it go for the moment, come back to it the next day and look for a third way to do it.”

In a statement, ASCAP President and Chairman Paul Williams wrote that, “It is with deep sadness that I personally, and all of ASCAP, mourn the passing of Marilyn Bergman -- one of the greatest lyricists who ever lived and truly ASCAP royalty. She was a brilliant songwriter who together with her husband, Alan Bergman, gave us some of the most beautiful and enduring lyrics of all time. She was a tireless and fierce advocate for music creators not only during her term as president and chairman of ASCAP but throughout her life.”

Marilyn Keith was born in Brooklyn, New York, and majored in music at New York’s High School of Music & Art, then studied at New York University, Variety reported.

She moved to Los Angeles in the mid-1950s and began writing lyrics for composer Lew Spence. She met Alan Bergman, who was another lyric-writing partner for Spence, and the couple married in February 1958, Variety reported.

Among their early hits were “Nice ‘n’ Easy,” the title track for the 1960 Frank Sinatra album, written with Spence; and “Yellow Bird” in 1959, according to the website.

“In the Heat of the Night,” sung by Ray Charles, was their big breakthrough film, as the Bergmans worked with composer Quincy Jones in 1967.

The Bergmans won three Emmy Awards, two shared with Hamlisch for “Barbra: The Concert” and AFI’s “100 Years … 100 Movies,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. They also shared an Emmy with composer Leonard Roseman for “Sybil.”

The couple also wrote the lyrics for the theme songs for such television shows as “Bracken’s World,” “Good Times,” “Maude, “Alice” and “Brooklyn Bridge,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Barbra Streisand released an album of the Bergmans’ songs, “What Matters Most,” in 2011, the Times reported. The compilation “Sinatra Sings Alan & Marilyn Bergman” was released in 2019, according to the newspaper.

In 1985, Marilyn Bergman became the first woman elected to the board of directors of ASCAP and served as president and chairman of the performance-rights organization until 2009, the website reported.

The Bergmans were elected to the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1980.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
kion546.com

The story behind Carole King and James Taylor’s biggest hits

Legendary singer-songwriters James Taylor and Carole King, friends and collaborators for more than 50 years, are two of the most successful musicians in American musical history. Taylor’s confessional lyrics, soulful voice and delicate guitar-playing resonated with audiences. King started as a songwriter, making a long list of chart-toppers for other...
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
StyleCaster

Sidney Poitier Was Married Twice Before His Death—Here’s Where His Wife & Ex-Wife Are Now

He may be one of the best actors from the Golden Age of Hollywood, but for Sidney Poitier‘s wife, Joanna Shimkus, he’ll always be remembered as the best husband and father to their two daughters. Poitier, who became the first Black man to win the Oscar for Best actor in 1964, died on the evening of January 6, 2022. He was 94 years old. “For me, the greatest of the ‘Great Trees’ has fallen: Sidney Poitier. My honor to have loved him as a mentor. Friend. Brother. Confidant. Wisdom teacher. The utmost, highest regard and praise for his most magnificent, gracious,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Sinatra
Person
Michel Legrand
Person
Barbra Streisand
Person
Quincy Jones
Person
Ray Charles
Person
Neil Diamond
Person
Marvin Hamlisch
Daily Mail

'He spent his last day surrounded by family and friends': Sidney Poitier's family pay tribute to their 'guiding light' after his death aged 94: Denzel Washington thanks icon for 'opening doors that had been closed'

The family of Hollywood trailblazer Sidney Poitier paid tribute to the late star, calling him a 'guiding light' for their family as Denzel Washington and other actors also cited the Oscar winner as a source of inspiration. In a statement about Poitier, who died on Thursday night in his Los...
CELEBRITIES
BHG

Tour Sidney and Joanna Poitier's Beverly Hills Home

Sidney Poitier admittedly is more of a household name than his wife, Joanna. An Oscar, a knighthood, and a hot-selling book make sure of that. But in their Beverly Hills home, the roles reverse. Joanna, an interior designer, is the unequivocal star; the entire house is her stage. Built in...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Page Six

Il Divo’s Carlos Marin called ex-wife to ‘say goodbye’ before dying of COVID

“The Power Of Love” was on full display. Il Divo star Carlos Marin bid his ex-wife farewell via Facetime when he knew “he wasn’t going to make it” ahead of his tragic death at 52 last week. His former paramour, Geraldine Larrosa, dropped the heartbreaking bombshell while arriving at the Spanish baritone’s private wake in Madrid on Monday, the Daily Mail reported.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Billboard

Joe Simon, Chart-Topping R&B Singer, Dead at 85

Joe Simon, a Grammy-winning R&B singer whose hits included 1969’s “The Chokin’ Kind” and 1972’s “Power of Love” and was sampled in OutKast’s “So Fresh, So Clean” and other hip-hop classics, died Monday (Dec. 13) in his longtime hometown near Chicago. He was 85.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lyric#The Way We Were#Academy Awards#Https T Co 874hb4ikoz#Variety#Bergmans#The New York Times#Ascap
Variety

Joan Copeland, Broadway Star and Soap Opera Actress, Dies at 99

Joan Copeland, who graced both the stage and screen for decades as a Broadway star and soap opera actress, died the morning of Jan. 4 in her New York City home, Copeland’s family confirmed to Variety. She was 99. Copeland’s career included performances on numerous daytime soap operas — including “Search for Tomorrow” (1967-72) “Love of Life” (1960-63), “The Edge of the Night” (1956) and “How to Survive a Marriage” (1974). As one of the first members of The Actors Studio, she made her Broadway debut in 1948 as Nadine in “Sundown Beach.” Her other Broadway credits include “Detective Story,” (1950) “Coco,”...
CELEBRITIES
963kklz.com

9 Songs You Forgot Jeff Lynne Wrote

Jeff Lynne celebrates his birthday today (December 30), and while it’s no secret that Lynne has written and produced for countless artists, sometimes it’s easy to forget just how many artists and projects where he’s credited. In his honor, here’s just a handful of songs you may...
MUSIC
The US Sun

Who are Sidney Poitier’s children?

SIDNEY Poitier, a Bahamian-American actor who won the Academy Award for Best Actor for the 1963 film Lilies of the Field and was the first Black man to do, so has died. He was 94 years old at the time of his death. Was Sidney Poitier married?. From April 29,...
RELATIONSHIPS
Telegraph

‘The N-word was everywhere’: guitarist Carlos Alomar on David Bowie’s rift with rock

Of all David Bowie’s personas and musical guises through the years – from Ziggy Stardust and the Thin White Duke, to the hippy art pop of Hunky Dory and his drum ’n’ bass experimentation in the Nineties – perhaps the musician’s most intriguing phase came in the summer of 1974, when he underwent arguably his most radical reinvention.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Quavo & Karrueche Tran Vacation Together In St. Martin

Quavo and Karrueche Tran appear to be on a baecation in St. Martin. A handful of photos and videos uploaded to The Shade Room on Friday, January 7th show the former lovers relaxing together in the tropics, fuelling rumours that they may have reignited their 2017 fling. As Rap Up...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Sidney Poitier’s Daughter Died 3 Years Before Him—Meet His 6 Kids

He may have been one of the greatest actors of Hollywood’s Golden Age, but to Sidney Poitier’s kids, he was just their dad. Poitier was the father of six daughters from two marriages. He shared four daughters—Beverly, Pamela, Sherri and Gina—with his first wife, Juanita Hardy, whom he was married to from 1950 to 1965. He had two daughters—Anika and Sydney—with his second wife, Joanna Shimkus, whom he was married to from 1976 until his death in 2022. Poitier, who became the first Black man to win the Oscar for Best actor in 1964, died on the evening of January 6, 2022....
RELATIONSHIPS
The Guardian

Sidney Poitier obituary

Sidney Poitier, who has died aged 94, was the first black actor to win an Oscar in a leading role, in 1964, for his performance in Lilies of the Field. This simple story about a handyman helping German nuns build a chapel in Arizona was enhanced by its star’s humour and vitality. It led to a string of successes – To Sir, With Love, In the Heat of the Night and Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (all 1967) – which made Poitier a box-office star and consolidated his growing fame and wealth. But Poitier’s greatest achievement – alongside his friend and occasional rival Harry Belafonte – was to help alter the racial perceptions that dominated not just Hollywood, but also society in general.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

What was Sidney Poitier’s net worth?

THE ACTING career of late Hollywood film icon, Sidney Poitier, spans decades of movie appearances. Poitier amassed a notable amount of wealth throughout his cinematic career, thanks to his many years in the business. What was Sidney Poitier's net worth?. Sidney Poitier is widely regarded as one of the great...
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

In memoriam: Remembering the celebrities we lost in 2021

We're about to welcome a new year, but before we do, it’s time to say goodbye to 2021 — and to the actors, musicians, filmmakers and other pop culture icons we lost. They inspired us, entertained us and their impact will never be forgotten. Ed Asner 1929 –...
MUSIC
Power 96

Rod Stewart and Jeff Beck Bassist Phil Chen Dead at 80

Veteran session bassist Phil Chen, who played with Rod Stewart, Jeff Beck and the Doors’ Ray Manzarek and Robby Krieger, has died at the age of 80. “With heavy hearts we share the news that Phil Chen passed away on the morning of Dec. 14, 2021, after a long battle with cancer,” read a statement on Chen’s official Facebook page. “He spent his final days surrounded by family and close friends, and cherished time with his grandchildren, who always brightened his day. He will be missed greatly and his contagious passion for music and positive energy on and off the stage will be remembered always.
MUSIC
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
110K+
Followers
83K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy