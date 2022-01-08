ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Average man rates himself a 5.9 out of 10 when it comes to attractiveness

By StudyFinds.org via Nexstar Media Wire, Chris Melore
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RMOTO_0dgQQ4Qt00

LONDON ( StudyFinds.org ) – Whether it’s because they added on the “COVID 15” or just can’t get those washboard abs, a new survey finds most men are not exactly thrilled with their appearance. In fact, men, on average, rated their attractiveness as just 5.9 on a scale of 1 to 10.

The poll, commissioned by Superdrug Online Doctor , surveyed over 1,000 men in the United States and United Kingdom to examine how men are feeling about their body image after 2021. Overall, just 41.9 percent say they’re happy with the way they look . You might call it a “mid-life crisis,” but that number is even lower among men between 36 and 45 years-old (39.6%) and 46 and 55 (36.1%). Results show that 37.1% of respondents rated themselves below the 5.9 average.

Sinéad O’Connor reveals son, 17, has died after going missing

It turns out the mirror is the biggest enemy men have in their homes, with 40 percent saying looking in the mirror is the top cause of their body insecurity issues. Their overall health (38.8%) and social media (26.9%) also contribute to this.

Perception plays a big role in reality

When it comes to what men think the “ideal” male specimen looks like, many think they don’t quite measure up. Although the average height of the respondents was 5’10”, most men believe the ideal height for a man is over six feet tall. Moreover, four in 10 men between 6’0″ and 6’1″ think they’re still not tall enough.

One of the biggest body image issues , however, revolves around weight. Men in the poll think the ideal weight sits around 168 pounds. That’s a noticeable drop from the actual average weight of men in the survey, which was 182 pounds. The survey also found men feel more unattractive as their weight goes up . In fact, roughly 70 percent of all men between 150 and 190 pounds say they feel attractive. However, that number falls to 58 percent when the scale sits between 190 and 230 pounds. For men over 230 pounds, nearly six in 10 say they feel unattractive.

Age also matters when men discuss attractiveness . The poll reveals fewer men consider themselves attractive the older they get. While two-thirds of young men between 18 and 25 think of themselves as attractive, just 58 percent of those older than 56 say the same.

‘Captain America’ the ideal male image?

The rise of superhero movies may be fun to watch, but are they promoting an unrealistic view of the male body? Maybe so.

It turns out over 56 percent of men feel pressure to have the “superhero stereotype” body. Six in 10 men say that especially means having a great set of abs, which they believe is what draws women to the superhero physique . Men also think women go for a guy who has the superhero chest (49%), biceps (41%), jawline (23%), and butt (20%).

So, who has the “total package” when it comes to attractiveness? Nearly three in 10 men say they most want to look like Captain America, followed by Batman, Thor, Superman, and Wolverine.

Despite these fitness goals, most men know how unattainable these looks can be — especially as they get older. While 58 percent of men between 18 and 25 think the “superhero stereotype” is unrealistic, that number balloons to 82 percent for men between 46 and 55 and a whopping 88 percent for men over 56 years-old.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Sheriff: 21-year-old killed in Escambia County after drug deal turns deadly

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An arrest report reveals new details about a Escambia County homicide. Escambia County deputies arrested 30-year-old Anthony Brock Thursday. Brock is charged with homicide and is accused of shooting and killing 21-year-old Quandarius Smith on Dec. 28. Smith was shot several times outside his family’s house on Louisiana Drive, right […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
Arbiter Writing

The Modern Impact Of Online Dating

In the digital age, online dating continues to remain the number one manner by which aspiring couples meet in the United States. But these changes present dangerous widespread implications.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sinéad O'connor
NBC4 Columbus

U.K. gov’t advisers recommended against 4th vaccine dose

LONDON (AP) — U.K. government advisers have recommended against giving a fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine to nursing home residents and people over 80 because data shows that a third shot offers lasting protection against admission to the hospital. For people over 65, protection against hospitalization remains at about 90% three months after the third […]
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attractiveness#Fitness#Wolverine#How Men Are#Superhero Movies#Uk#Superdrug Online Doctor
AL.com

Omicron symptoms to watch for if you are fully vaccinated

The omicron variant of COVID has overtaken delta as the most dominant variant in the United States as cases continue to spike. Due to how recent omicron is, there has not been a whole lot of firm data about the new variant of the virus. When the Centers for Disease...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Batman
Country
U.K.
Daily Mail

Johnson & Johnson's COVID vaccine produces virtually NO antibody protection against Omicron variant in lab study

A new study has found that Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine produced virtually no antibody response to the Omicron variant. South African virologist Penny Moore found that a key measure of antibody levels fell fell from 303 against the original strain to undetectable levels against Omicron in those with the J&J shot, according to Bloomberg.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
KevinMD.com

Why patients refuse the COVID-19 vaccination

The U.S. is progressively falling behind other countries when rated on the percent of the population that is vaccinated against COVID-19. I ask all my patients if they are vaccinated against COVID-19 and estimate that 80 percent are vaccinated. The unvaccinated can be unscientifically categorized into three groups, highlighting three real but anonymous patients.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Indy100

‘Hardballing’ is the new dating trend that all single people need to be aware of

A new dating trend has emerged and it is pretty brutal.‘Hardballing’, which has been made popular by Gen Z, involves being blunt and making expectations from a relationship clear from the start and disregarding anyone who doesn’t match those expectations.Sex and dating expert Jana Hocking, wrote about the trend for news.com.au, and while she admitted it made her feel equal parts “very old” and “scared to give it a go” she said it was important to make expectations clear with someone you are dating in your first conversation.She said: “They may tell you that they are just looking...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy