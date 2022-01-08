ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather

Here are the symptoms of flurona and how to tell if you have it

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hk3Zs_0dgQPGu900

(NEXSTAR) – While ‘flurona’ may not sound like a real thing, it very much is, health officials nationally and internationally revealed this week. As the name implies, flurona is when a person has both influenza and COVID-19.

Israel confirmed its first case of flurona in December, according to The Times of Israel. The dual infection was identified in an unvaccinated pregnant woman whose symptoms Beilinson Hospital doctors described as mild.

“She was diagnosed with the flu and coronavirus as soon as she arrived. Both tests came back positive, even after we checked again,” Prof. Arnon Vizhnitser, director of the hospital’s gynecology department, explained. “The disease is the same disease; they’re viral and cause difficulty breathing since both attack the upper respiratory tract.”

When SEVERE WEATHER strikes, seconds matter. Download the StormTracker 13 App

The World Health Organization told Nexstar’s WJW on Monday that the frequency of influenza co-infection among COVID-19 positive patients is 0.4% in America. According to WHO, co-infections are not unusual when there is an intense transmission of pathogens in communities, such as COVID-19 and flu.

The co-infection rate is much higher in Asia, WHO reports, with 4.5% of COVID-positive patients getting sick with influenza at the same time. Still, cases are appearing in the U.S. – California , Ohio , and South Carolina are among states that have confirmed cases.

While the name flurona is entering our vocabulary this week, it isn’t brand new. A man in New York tested positive for the flu and COVID-19 at the same time in late February 2020, The Atlantic reports .

What are the symptoms of flurona?

Unfortunately, many of the symptoms of the flu and COVID-19 are similar. Here are common symptoms of the flu, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention :

  • Fever or feeling feverish/chills
  • Cough
  • Sore throat
  • Runny or stuffy nose
  • Muscle or body aches
  • Headaches
  • Fatigue (tiredness)
  • Vomiting and diarrhea

And here are the common symptoms of COVID-19:

  • Fever or chills
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
  • Fatigue
  • Muscle or body aches
  • Headache
  • New loss of taste or smell
  • Sore throat
  • Congestion or runny nose
  • Nausea or vomiting
  • Diarrhea

The viruses have nearly identical symptoms, making flurona difficult to diagnose based on the above signs alone.

How do I know if I have flurona?

Because the flu and COVID-19 have similar symptoms between them, and to other viruses, testing is needed to diagnose both.

According to the CDC , there are a number of tests available to detect the flu. Among them is swab testing of your throat or nose, vastly similar to current COVID-19 testing.

“They did two swabs. They tested the left nostril for flu and they tested the right nostril for COVID,” Alisha Johnson explained to Nexstar’s WSPA after learning she had flurona.

While COVID-19 testing is widely accessible, you may need to speak with your doctor to be tested for influenza.

Doctors recommend getting vaccinated against both the flu and COVID-19 to prevent severe illness.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

How long does coronavirus last in your system?

CORONAVIRUS continues to spread across the US, with more than 189,700 confirmed cases nationwide. The deadly virus is highly infectious due to its incubation period as well as how easily it is transmitted. ⚠️ Read our coronavirus live blog for the latest news & updates. Here is what you...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
California State
The Atlantic

How Long Does Omicron Take to Make You Sick?

It certainly might not seem like it given the pandemic mayhem we’ve had, but the original form of SARS-CoV-2 was a bit of a slowpoke. After infiltrating our bodies, the virus would typically brew for about five or six days before symptoms kicked in. In the many months since that now-defunct version of the virus emerged, new variants have arrived to speed the timeline up. Estimates for this exposure-to-symptom gap, called the incubation period, clocked in at about five days for Alpha and four days for Delta. Now word has it that the newest kid on the pandemic block, Omicron, may have ratcheted it down to as little as three.
SCIENCE
Daily Voice

COVID-19: One Omicron Symptom Can Show Up On Your Skin

A sign that you may have become infected with the COVID-19 Omicron variant may show up on your skin. A ZOE study conducted in the United Kingdom analyzed thousands of reports of Omicron symptoms uploaded to an app by the British public. The top five symptoms recorded were:. Runny nose,
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flu Symptoms#Cdc#Influenza#Respiratory Tract#The Times Of Israel#Beilinson Hospital#Wjw#Covid
The US Sun

I’m a Covid expert and this is what you MUST do to keep yourself and your loved ones safe from Omicron this Christmas

AMERICANS should take rapid coronavirus tests before visiting their family and consider canceling their Christmas plans, an expert says. The Omicron coronavirus variant is spreading around the world, sparking fears among top US scientists that the strain could have a serious impact on health systems. Professor David Celentano, an epidemiologist...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Healthcare worker shames Covid-positive patient she tested – then saw out shopping

A healthcare worker has gone viral after posting a TikTok video in which she lambasts a Covid-positive patient she apparently tested earlier in the day – then saw out shopping.TikTok user @eliicoco, masked and pictured in blue scrubs, shot the video at an undisclosed Ross location, writing, “When you see the patient that you swabed (sic) earlier who tested positive for Covid in the line at Ross” accompanied by a crying emoji.Set the soundtrack of Coolio’s 90s hit Gangsta’s Paradise, she added: “I told you to stay home and recover sis.”The wildly contagious coronavirus variant Omicron has been sweeping...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy