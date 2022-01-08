‘Drive My Car’ Named Best Picture by National Society of Film Critics

The National Society of Film Critics’ named Drive My Car as its best picture of 2021 during the 56th annual meeting, which was held virtually on Saturday.

Drive My Car and Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy’s Ryusuke Hamaguchi was selected as best director, while Penélope Cruz won best actress for her performance in Parallel Mothers and Drive My Car ‘s Hidetoshi Nishijima won in the category of best actor. Due to Drive My Car winning best picture, the group did not vote on a best foreign-language film prize this year.

The society’s special citation for a film awaiting U.S. distribution to Jean-Gabriel Périot’s documentary Returning to Reims . This year’s Film Heritage Award was bestowed on the late Bertrand Tavernier and Peter Bogdanovich, “distinguished critic-filmmakers who never lost their passion for other people’s movies and film history.”

Maya Cade was also honored as a winner of this year’s Film Heritage Awards for the Black Film Archive, “which expands knowledge of and access to Black films made between 1915 and 1979.”

This year, the NSFC dedicated the ceremony to Morris Dickstein and Michael Wilmington, “two esteemed colleagues and longtime members” who wrote about movies in reviews, essays and books “with wit, warmth, passion and skill, and will both be deeply missed.” They also announced that Liz Weis, who served as executive director of the National Society of Film Critics for 47 years, is stepping down.

“For her decades of extraordinary leadership and tireless service, we owe her an immeasurable debt,” the NSFC tweeted .

Critic Justin Chang, who serves as the group’s chairman, tweeted the winners live via the @NatSocFilmCrix Twitter account.

Typically, vote meetings are held at New York’s Film Society of Lincoln Center but due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the event was held virtually for the second year in a row and will not have an awards party.

Previous year’s winners include Chloé Zhao’s drama Nomadland and Bong Joon Ho’s black comedy thriller Parasite have been among the NSFC’s recent best picture winners.

Founded in 1966, the NSFC features 59 elected and eligible members from major papers and outlets across the country including The Wall St. Journal , The L.A. Times, The New Yorker, The Christian Science Monitor and NPR . The society annually honors the best in acting, direction, writing, cinematography and more across onscreen and streaming releases in the U.S.

Best picture: Drive My Car

Runners up: Petite Maman

The Power of the Dog

Best actor: Hidetoshi Nishijima, Drive My Car

Runners up: Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Simon Rex, Red Rocket

Best actress: Penélope Cruz, Parallel Mothers

Runners up: Renate Reinsve, The Worst Person in the World

Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza

Best supporting actress: Ruth Negga, Passing

Runners up: Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

Best supporting actor: Anders Danielsen Lie, The Worst Person in the World

Runners up: Vincent Lindon, Titane

Mike Faist, West Side Story

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Best director: Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car and Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy

Runners up: Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Céline Sciamma, Petitite Mama n

Best screenplay: Ryusuke Hamaguchi and Takamasa Oe, Drive My Car

Runners up: Pedro Almodóvar, Paralell Mothers

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Best cinematography: Andrew Droz Palermo, The Green Knight

Runners up: Ari Wegner, The Power of the Dog

Sayombhu Mukdeeprom, Memoria

Best nonfiction film: FLEE

Runners up: Procession

The Velvet Underground