INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) — It’s happening, insist local officials who are countering speculation that the long-awaited Super Bowl could be moved from SoFi Stadium due to the newest wave of COVID-19 infections in Southern California. The big game will go on as planned on Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium, despite the NFL’s confirmation that it has been vetting potential alternative sites such as AT&T Stadium in Texas. The NFL says the league always puts contingency plans in place just in case, but there are no plans to relocate this year’s game – which is just over a month away at this time. Why the...

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO