ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Grenade attack destroys vehicle outside Baja California AG’s office; Assailants leave banner threatening his life

By Salvador Rivera
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2COC1e_0dgQOjzD00

TIJUANA ( Border Report ) — The life of Baja California’s Attorney General Hiram Sánchez was threatened during the night when a grenade set fire to a state vehicle parked outside his office.

The assailants reportedly left behind a banner, called a narcomanta , threatening Sánchez’s life.

Pile of bodies found on road in Veracruz on Mexico’s Gulf coast

They also dropped off a bag containing grenades that turned out to be toys.

When asked about the attack, Mexico’s President Andrés Manuel López Obrador called it “a propaganda act” and did not seem worried about it.

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.

Sánchez himself did not comment.

No one has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Victims identified in ‘shopping cart killer’ case

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — Last month, the Fairfax County Police Chief announced that they had a man in custody who they were calling the ‘shopping cart killer.’ Anthony Robinson was charged in connection to the murder of two women and suspected of killing another two women. Two identities have been released by police: 29-year-old Cheyenne […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WJTV 12

Jackson police investigating after man dies from shooting, crash

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was shot and killed inside his vehicle. Police said there was shooting on Lampton Avenue on Saturday, January 8. A man was shot while inside his car and then crashed into a home. The man died from his injuries. They reported that there is […]
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Assailants#Grenades#Baja California Ag#Border Report#Narcomanta#Borderreport Com
KEYT

Five slashed bodies found on roadside in southern Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities say the slashed-up bodies of five men have been found on a roadside in southern Mexico. The bodies were lying on a road near the city of Iguala in the Pacific coast state of Guerrero. The state prosecutors office said Tuesday that all the men had knife wounds on their faces and necks, suggesting their throats had been cut. The bodies were found in an area that has been the scene of frequent turf battles between drug gangs. There are also vigilante-style forces active in the area that are sometimes associated with the gangs. Guerrero is home to the Pacific coast resort of Acapulco, farther south.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BBC

Tania Mendoza: Mexican actress shot dead while waiting for son

A Mexican actress and singer was shot dead while she waited to pick up her 11-year-old son from a football academy in the state of Morelos, reports say. Tania Mendoza was outside the sporting complex in the city of Cuernavaca with other parents when two armed men arrived on a motorbike on Tuesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mexican actor gunned down at school while waiting for son

A Mexican actor was shot dead outside a sporting complex where she had gone to pick up her son earlier this week.Tania Mendoza, 42, was standing with other parents outside the sporting complex in Cuernavaca city to pick up her 11-year-old son on Tuesday when two armed men arrived on a motorbike.One of the men shot her multiple times before the two escaped, reported BBC News.Authorities have not yet made any arrests in the case though the police conducted searches after Mendoza’s killing. They have not ascertained a motive for the shooting either.Mendoza, who was also a singer, was kidnapped...
PUBLIC SAFETY
outbreaknewstoday.com

Mexico: Rickettsiosis cases and deaths up in Baja California this year

According to the Ministry of Health, infections and deaths caused by rickettsiosis have soared over a. 100% in Baja California, in a comparison of the incidence between the years 2020 and 2021. Dr. Néstor Saúl Hernández Milan, head of the Evaluation and Monitoring Unit of the Institute of Public Health...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy