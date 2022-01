For Houston burger lovers, 2022 is off to a great start. Burger-Chan, the cult favorite burger restaurant, has finally opened its new location near the Galleria. First announced in 2019, owners Diane and Willet Feng have brought their burger making talents to 5353 West Alabama St., the Galleria-area office build that's already home to Hidden Omakase and Tom N Toms Coffee. After a couple of weeks of invite-only practice service, the restaurant began its public soft opening on Monday, January 3.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO