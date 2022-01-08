ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Watch Oleksandr Usyk train in freezing snow while being blasted by steam as he prepares for Anthony Joshua rematch

By Chisanga Malata
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago

OLEKSANDR USYK has channelled his inner Rocky by shadow boxing in the snow.

The unified heavyweight champion is currently preparing for his rematch with Anthony Joshua in his homeland of Ukraine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WSEbj_0dgQNStX00
Oleksandr Usyk is preparing for a spring rematch with Anthony Joshua Credit: AFP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tOtuD_0dgQNStX00
And the Ukrainian has been preparing for their rematch by shadow boxing in the snow
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xB9Jm_0dgQNStX00
The unified heavyweight champ donned a thick jacket as he endured the snow to do his best Rocky impression Credit: INSTAGRAM@USYKAA

But he took some time out of his regime to shadow box in the blistering cold on what appeared to be a snow-covered hill.

Usyk shared footage of himself throwing combinations in a thick jacket as a fan blew an icy storm in his face.

Slick southpaw Usyk ended Joshua's second reign as unified heavyweight champion last September with a masterclass at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The pair's second dance was initially slated to take place in late March but is now being targeted for April.

AJ promoter Eddie Hearn revealed this week: “I think April is realistic for that fight.

“Before you know it, it's going to be February and these fights take a lot of organising."

JOIN SUN VEGAS: GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH 100s OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Ts&Cs apply)

Usyk had hoped to make the first defence of his unified titles on home soil, although his second clash with AJ is likely to place in the UK.

Hearn continued: "For us the preferred date and venue for that fight will be the UK, in which case we would have to do the fight outside, so we’re not really interested in doing that fight in March.

“AJ has been training relatively solidly since the fight.

"Realistically if you start your training camp in February, even April becomes quite tight but that is the preferred date for the fight and I think that’s realistic.”

Former undisputed cruiserweight king Usyk noticed some peculiar behaviour from Joshua when analysing him ahead of their first showdown.

He said: “I did notice that he was quite tired after the fight [in September].

"I noticed that before the first fight with Ruiz, he looked strange. But I don’t think about why it happens.

“Maybe it’s for some internal reasons. I don’t want to think about the reasons.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tQXy4_0dgQNStX00
Oleksandr Usyk is on course to renew his rivalry with Anthony Joshua in April Credit: MARC ASPLAND

"The hands on the ropes, it was not quite that unusual - there might be very different reasons for that.

“I was more surprised because he was kind of distracted, chewing on the mouthguard like he was.

"That’s why I thought it was strange, but everybody behaves in their own way.”

FREE BETS: GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk: When is fight, where will it take place and what TV channel is it on

Anthony Joshua is likely to face Oleksandr Usyk in London in April as he attempts to become a three-time world champion and win back the IBF, WBA and WBO belts from the Ukrainian, his promoter Eddie Hearn disclosed on Friday. Hearn said that Joshua gave only fleeting consideration to stepping aside to allow Tyson Fury, the WBC champion, to face Usyk in an undisputed heavyweight showdown.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oleksandr Usyk
Person
Anthony Joshua
Person
Eddie Hearn
The Independent

Anthony Joshua: Fans should give more credit to female boxers

Anthony Joshua says all fighters should be given respect regardless of gender as Natasha Jonas bids to become world champion.Jonas is Joshua’s London 2012 Olympic teammate and she is hoping to secure a title fight in early 2022 as she recently signed a new deal with Sky Sports Boxing and Boxxer.“Give credit to the female fighters - Ramla Ali, Katie Taylor, Tasha Jonas. So many good female fighters,” Joshua told Sky. “Then you’ve got me, Tyson Fury, Dillian Whyte. Big us all up! We are all assets. It doesn’t matter, female or male. Give people their credit and...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Insider

Usyk-Joshua Rematch Targeted For April

He stunned a lot of people when he bested Anthony Joshua for Joshua’s plethora of world heavyweight titles last year. Now it looks like Oleksandr Usyk might get a chance to prove his (somewhat surprising) win over Joshua wasn’t a fluke this coming April. Although it’s widely accepted that a rematch between the two men will be happening sooner rather than later, promoter Eddie Hearn is now letting it be known that April may well be the month when Usyk-Joshua 2 goes down.
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Hearn WORRIED about Anthony Joshua changing trainers for Usyk rematch

By Scott Gilfoid: Eddie Hearn is worried that Anthony Joshua is taking a massive risk by choosing to change out his trainer Rob McCracken with only three months to go before his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk in April. Overall, though, Hearn says he’s glad that the former IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion...
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Combat#Oleksandr#Ts Cs
The Independent

Anthony Joshua says he ‘belongs as a champion’ despite Oleksandr Usyk loss

Anthony Joshua has vowed to redeem himself and says he “belongs as a champion” ahead of his rematch against Oleksandr Usyk.The Ukrainian stripped Joshua of his heavyweight titles in September after a clinical performance. It wasn’t the British fighter’s first loss, with that coming against Andy Ruiz Jr in 2019, but the defeat to Usyk “hurt” Joshua, he admitted.He says it was the first time he had been beaten by the better fighter on the night.“I belong on the big stage. I belong as a champion, I belong among the names of this current generation. You will see why,”...
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Las Vegas Herald

MMA icon battered five separate victims in Vegas hotel brawl

Former multiple-time UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen has been served with five battery citations stemming from a recent incident in which he allegedly beat up five separate people during a furious row in a Las Vegas hotel. Retired fighter Sonnen, 44, who has become one of mixed martial arts' more...
LAS VEGAS, NV
SPORTbible

Nate Diaz Is 'Crazy' And A 'Psychopath' According To UFC Champion

Nate Diaz is one of the most popular UFC fighters around and UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has perfectly summed up why, calling him 'crazy.'. Diaz is an absolute brawler with a never say die attitude, it's exactly why he was the one who came up with the 'Baddest Motherf****er' title, and fought Jorge Masvidal for it.
UFC
dexerto.com

Island Boys make new song for Jake Paul’s rematch with Tyron Woodley

Internet sensations the Island Boys have put a new spin on their viral song of the same name just for Jake Paul’s upcoming rematch with UFC champ Tyron Woodley. The Island Boys are kind of taking over the internet right now. The rap duo, who are identical twins (minus...
MUSIC
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Joe Rogan laments Amanda Nunes’ performance at UFC 269: ‘It’s inexcusable to be that tired in the second round’

This past weekend, Julianna Peña authored one of the biggest upsets in UFC history when she submitted Amanda Nunes at UFC 269 to become the new women’s bantamweight champion. As with any major upset, the conversation quickly turned to whether Nunes, who was a -1000 favorite heading into the fight, had taken the challenger lightly, and UFC commentator Joe Rogan seems to think that was part of it.
JAKE PAUL
MiddleEasy

MMA Fighter Radek Roušal’s Debut Halted Over Nazi Tattoos

One MMA fighter will not be competing for an organization due to some controversial tattoos. Radek Roušal was scheduled to make his pro debut for Oktagon, a Czech promotion. That plan has gone awry as promotional officials discovered that Rousal has a tattoo of Adolf Hitler on his right hand among other neo-nazi tattoos.
UFC
firstsportz.com

Jake Paul mounts fresh attack on UFC President Dana White over raised PPV prices to $74.99

The non-sensical rivalry between a fighter and a fight business owner seems to never end and in today’s news, yet again, Youtuber-cum-boxer Jake Paul comes to take another dig at UFC President Dana White against whom he is going intense back and forth on Twitter for the past few days. As for now, Paul decided to attack the increment of UFC’s pay-per-view prices. The previous PPV price was $69.99 for each event which goes up to $74.99 now.
UFC
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
296K+
Followers
4K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy