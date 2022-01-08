1 dead, 5 hurt in early morning single-car crash in Queens: police
NEW YORK (WCBS 880) -- One person died and five others were in serious but stable condition following an early morning car crash in Queens, police said.
On Saturday just after 4 a.m., police responded to the scene of the accident at 162-25 112th Road in Jamaica, where they found six people inside a black Honda Accord.
Police the car hit a pole after traveling at a high rate of speed, leaving the vehicle mangled.
EMS responded to the scene and brought the occupants to two different hospitals.
At Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, the front seat passenger, a female, was pronounced dead.
The other five occupants remained in serious but stable condition Saturday morning.
The driver, a 23-year-old man, was taken into custody, with charges currently pending.
Officials said an investigation into the crash is ongoing by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad.
