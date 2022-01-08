ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

1 dead, 5 hurt in early morning single-car crash in Queens: police

By Kyle Kandetzki
WCBS News Radio 880
WCBS News Radio 880
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ni6tb_0dgQM9Q000

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) -- One person died and five others were in serious but stable condition following an early morning car crash in Queens, police said.

On Saturday just after 4 a.m., police responded to the scene of the accident at 162-25 112th Road in Jamaica, where they found six people inside a black Honda Accord.

Police the car hit a pole after traveling at a high rate of speed, leaving the vehicle mangled.

EMS responded to the scene and brought the occupants to two different hospitals.

At Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, the front seat passenger, a female, was pronounced dead.

The other five occupants remained in serious but stable condition Saturday morning.

The driver, a 23-year-old man, was taken into custody, with charges currently pending.

Officials said an investigation into the crash is ongoing by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
County
Queens, NY
State
New York State
Queens, NY
Crime & Safety
New York City, NY
Accidents
City
Jamaica, NY
City
Queens, NY
Queens, NY
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Nypd#Police#Ems
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Honda
WCBS News Radio 880

WCBS News Radio 880

New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/wcbs880

Comments / 0

Community Policy