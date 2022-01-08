How PoorQuack Fixes the MemeCoin Space

AscendEX is pleased to announce the listing of the Opulous token under the trading pair OPUL/USDT starting on Jan. 6 at 2 p.m. UTC. Opulous brings NFTs and DeFi to the music industry, changing how musicians access the funding they need and providing a launchpad for the first music copyright-backed NFTs and crypto loans. NFTs provide easy access for people to invest into traditionally illiquid assets, such as music copyrights. Their NFT exchange allows anyone to invest in music, trade copyright shares and earn royalty revenue alongside their favorite artists. Opulous is powering a lucrative new revenue stream for creators in the form of music copyright NFTs. Opulous DeFi Loans are backed by future royalties and will replace the unfair deals traditionally forced on promising artists.

MARKETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO