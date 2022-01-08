ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Mom charged after COVID-positive son found stashed in car trunk at testing site: authorities

By Juan A. Lozano, Nexstar Media Wire
KREX
KREX
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SEZ28_0dgQLle200

HOUSTON (NEXSTAR) — A Houston mother was charged after authorities allege she placed her 13-year-old son in the trunk of her car to isolate him after he tested positive for COVID-19, then took him to a drive-thru testing site.

The 41-year-old is charged with endangering a child after authorities allege her son was found on Monday in her car’s trunk at a testing site for the Cypress-Fairbanks school district in northwest Houston.

Colorado activates crisis standards for emergency medical services

The woman is a teacher with the school district, which says the child was not harmed.

The mother told a district official that she put her son in the trunk to prevent her from getting exposed to COVID-19 while taking him for additional testing.

The official then asked to see her son, according to the Houston Chronicle, telling her he couldn’t be tested for COVID-19 until he was in the backseat. She opened the trunk to show the child lying inside, according to court documents.

She then left to find a police officer and, by the time she returned, the boy was sitting in the backseat.

The school district confirmed to the paper that the mother is now on administrative leave.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Health
Local
Texas Society
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Local
Texas Health
State
Colorado State
Houston, TX
Coronavirus
Houston, TX
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Child Lying#Weather#Nexstar#The Houston Chronicle#The Associated Press#Westernslopenow Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Emergency Medical Services
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KREX

KREX

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
417K+
Views
ABOUT

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy