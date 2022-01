Forget Finding Nemo. With the right tools, Nemo can find you. Despite the prevailing myth that goldfish have a terrible memory (it’s actually much longer than three seconds), they can learn things — even how to drive, apparently. As described in a paper accepted in the Behavioral Brain Research journal, a team of researchers from Israel taught goldfish to operate a specially designed motorized tank, AKA fish-operated vehicle (FOV), toward a target, and the fishies blew the task out of the water.

