ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Us Weekly

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank: A Timeline of Their Relationship

By Miranda Siwak
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PI6eA_0dgQLSp700

A royal happily ever after! After more than a decade together, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank remain as in love as ever.

Following a lengthy long-distance romance , Brooksbank got down on bended knee in front of the princess during a joint trip to Nicaragua in January 2018.

“The lake was so beautiful. The light was just a special light I had never seen," Eugenie recalled via an interview posted via the royal family’s YouTube page at the time. “I actually said, ‘This is an incredible moment,’ and then he popped the question, which was really surprising even though we have been together seven years. I was over the moon.”

Eugenie noted at the time that her love’s proposal came as a “complete surprise” in a “perfect moment.”

The couple’s romance — they began dating seven years before their romantic engagement — had continued to develop over the years before getting married .

“My first conversation is often with my mum [ Sarah Ferguson ], saying, ‘Good morning, what are you doing today?’ Or it's with my boyfriend, Jack,” Eugenie recalled to Harper’s Bazaar in August 2016, even noting their joint nightly television viewing plans. "When I'm with Jack, we watch The Walking Dead , which we're obsessed with. Maybe Game of Thrones is our next thing."

Several months after Brooksbank proposed with a delicate pink bauble , the pair’s royal October 2018 wedding was held at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor, England.

“Jack and I would like to thank everyone who was involved in making our day so special and for all the wonderful wishes as we start married life laughing together,” the Anti-Slavery Collective cofounder wrote via Instagram at the time, alongside the duo’s official wedding portraits .

Three years later, the royal couple welcomed their first child after announcing in September 2020 that they were expecting .

“We wanted to introduce you to August Philip Hawke Brooksbank .. 💙💙💙 ,” the Hauserwirth director captioned a February 2021 Instagram snap of the family of three. “Thank you for so many wonderful messages. Our hearts are full of love for this little human, words can't express. We are excited to be able to share these photos with you. … Thank you to the wonderful essential workers including our midwife who came to discharge our boy.”

Following August’s birth, the former bar manager made headlines after he was spotted on a yacht with several women in bikinis without his wife.

“He works as an ambassador for Casamigos, and he was on doing his job,” Eugenie’s mother, the Duchess of York, told BBC One’s The One Show in August 2021 , defending her son-in-law. “And so, I think it’s really important that we clarify that for Jack’s sake.”

The Her Heart for a Compass author continued: “Jack … is a man of such integrity. He’s just one of my most favorite people. I call him James Bond actually. He’s just a superhero in my book, and he’s a great father, a fabulous husband and he’s never at front of house. He always likes to be at the back.”

Scroll below to relive the couple’s fairytale romance through the years:

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

See Princess Charlotte’s adorable reaction to mention of Paddington Bear

Princess Charlotte’s face lit up at a carol service at the mention of a beloved children’s book character. The young royal, 7, was thrilled that “Paddington” actor Hugh Bonneville would be reading an excerpt from “Paddington’s Christmas Post,” at the “Together at Christmas” concert. Charlotte enthusiastically joined in singing carols like “Away in a Manger,” next to her older brother, 9-year-old Prince George, at the service which took place earlier this month but aired on Christmas Eve. The concert, held at Westminster Abbey, was organized by their mother Kate Middleton, and was dedicated to Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September at the...
blavity.com

Doria Ragland, Meghan Markle's Mother, Is Heard Loud And Clear In 'Harry & Meghan' Netflix Doc

Doria Ragland, the mother of Meghan Markle, is getting her flowers after fans got to hear her voice in the new Harry & Meghan documentary on Netflix. “I’m ready to have my voice heard, that’s for sure. A little bit of my experience, you know, as her mom,” Ragland said in the series, much to the delight of viewers who have been waiting to hear her thoughts.
The Independent

Meghan Markle’s wedding dress designer says there was pressure to make dress ‘flawless’

Clare Waight Keller has reflected on the pressure of designing the Duchess of Sussex’s wedding dress.In the fourth episode of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries, Harry and Meghan, the former Givenchy artistic director reflected on designing the duchess’ gown for her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry.“Looking at the design of the dress, there were many conversations we had over how you want to present yourself to the world,” Waight Keller explained in an interview during the documentary.The British designer spoke about how the royal wedding, which was watched by 29 million people in the United States, amplified...
CALIFORNIA STATE
epicstream.com

Why Does Princess Beatrice Have to Approve Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to Film Queen Elizabeth’s Cottage for Netflix Docuseries Harry & Meghan?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle probably had the approval they needed when they filmed inside Queen Elizabeth's Wendy house for their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, according to a new report. Apparently, all they needed was a go signal from Princess Beatrice. Princess Beatrice Reportedly Allows Prince Harry And Meghan...
SheKnows

This Resurfaced Photo of Princess Diana Crying During a Royal Engagement Shows How Heartbreakingly Similar Her Journey Was to Meghan Markle

The parallels between how Princess Diana and Meghan Markle were treated by the palace really do feel like history was repeating itself. Harry & Meghan clearly spells out the narrative that when a female eclipses the popularity of the rest of the royal family, things start to go south.  The Netflix docuseries shows a sad photo of Diana in tears during her 1983 Australian tour with Prince Charles. She was 21 years old at the time, but the crowds couldn’t get enough of her. “The prince was embarrassed the crowds so clearly favored her over him,” wrote Sally Bedell Smith her...
The List

Here's Why A Royal Expert Believes Sarah Ferguson's Christmas Invite Is A Good Sign For Prince Harry

Even before the tragic death of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022, it was widely expected that her oldest son would make some changes once he ascended the throne. Now that he's there, King Charles III shows every sign of doing just that. Per The Washington Post, Charles is already proving himself to be more approachable to the public, more eco-conscious, and determined to "slim down" the monarchy by eliminating some titles and delegating others.
HollywoodLife

Kate Middleton Stuns In Late Queen’s Earrings & Princess Margaret’s Tiara Ahead Of Harry & Meghan’s Netflix Doc

Royal behavior. Kate Middleton was pure elegance at a Buckingham Palace reception for the Diplomatic Corps on Tuesday, Dec. 6. The Princess of Wales, 40, stunned as she greeted guests besides her husband Prince William, 40, his father King Charles, 74, and Queen Consort Camila, 75. None of the royals seemed worried about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s tell-all Netflix docuseries, which comes out Thursday, Dec. 8.
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

271K+
Followers
26K+
Post
103M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy