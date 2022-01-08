ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

GOP Sen. John Thune will seek re-election

By Erin Doherty
Axios
Axios
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Senate Minority Whip John Thune announced Saturday that he plans to run for a fourth term in 2022. Why it matters: The second-ranking Senate Republican had been considering retirement, per the New York Times, setting off upheaval among members of the GOP who view Thune as a potential successor to Senate...

www.axios.com

Comments / 8

state1
1d ago

political power is a drug that few can willingly walk away from...need term limits...to help them break their addiction

Reply(1)
3
Easy Times
1d ago

He’s said nothing about the insurrection and attempted coup. He’s a church mouse and the church is on fire. He’s useless.

Reply(1)
3
Related
MarketWatch

Sen. Thune of South Dakota, the No. 2 Republican, says he’ll seek 4th term

U.S. Sen. John Thune of South Dakota, the second-ranking Republican leader in the Senate, announced Saturday he is seeking reelection to a fourth term in 2022. Thune, who turned 61 on Friday, has mulled retiring from the Senate for months. But he has a clear path to reelection in reliably-red South Dakota even after he drew the ire of then-President Donald Trump late in 2020 for speaking out against his attempt to overturn the results of the presidential election. Since then, Thune has offered restrained criticism of Trump’s political imitators at times, but mostly focused on scuttling the Democrats’ plans.
CONGRESS & COURTS
UPI News

Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson will run for re-election

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson announced Sunday that he would run for re-election to a third term despite wanting to retire. Johnson, 66, made the announcement in an op-ed published in the Wall Street Journal headlined "Why I'm Seeking a Third Senate Term" despite having previously pledged to serve just two six-year terms.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
Reuters

U.S. Republican Senator Thune announces 2022 re-election bid

WASHINGTON, Jan 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Republican Senator John Thune announced on Saturday that he planned to seek re-election in 2022, boosting chances this his party would retain the South Dakota seat in the fall. Thune, a member of the Senate Republican leadership, had been reportedly considering retirement after serving...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Tom Daschle
Person
John Thune
KTVB

Sen. Mike Crapo launches re-election bid

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Idaho Sen. Mike Crapo announced Wednesday that he will be running for re-election in the 2022 midterms. "We are in the middle of the most important fight for our future that most of us alive today have experienced. The threats to our values, our way of life and our Constitution itself are intense, extremely well-funded and well-organized," the Republican congressman wrote in a statement. "We must rise to that challenge and be heavily engaged in it. I am running for re-election to stay in this fight for a future that assures every American the freedoms so many have fought and died to protect. I will work hard to earn the honor and privilege to continue advocating for Idaho principles and values in the United States Senate."
IDAHO STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Sen. Rand Paul officially files for re-election

He said, "You know, I ran for office because I was worried about how much borrowing and spending and debt are countries accumulating. I'm worried that every time government rose, I think our freedom shrinks. And I think that battles become even worse over time.”. Paul currently serves as the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Gop#Republican#The New York Times#Nbc News#South Dakotans#The U S Senate
Washington Post

Alaska Senate candidate challenging Murkowski says she will not support McConnell as GOP leader

Kelly Tshibaka, a Republican challenging Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), says she will not support Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) as GOP leader, the second Senate hopeful to oppose McConnell as other Republicans publicly attack him to further align themselves with former president Donald Trump. Tshibaka, whom Trump endorsed last...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
TheDailyBeast

Rep. Bobby Rush Will Not Seek Re-Election After 30 Years in Congress

Rep. Bobby Rush (D-IL) will not seek another term in office. The congressman, whose departure was reported Monday by the Chicago Sun-Times, was first elected to Congress in 1992. Also known as a founding member of the Illinois chapter of the Black Panther Party, Rush told the Sun-Times he intends to stay active in his ministry and use his life story to inspire younger generations. Rush, 75, the only man ever to have beaten Barack Obama in an election, said in an interview he’d decided to step away from public office after a conversation with his 19-year-old grandson. “I don’t want my grandchildren… to know me from a television news clip or something they read in a newspaper,” he said. Rush has also contended with health problems for years, the Chicago Tribune reports, and tested positive for COVID-19 last week. He joins a growing roster of incumbent Democrats—one senator, Pat Leahy (D-VT) and 16 House members, including Rush, as of Monday—who have declined to run again for public office.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Mic

Mitch McConnell thinks Joe Manchin should just become a Republican already

There’s a prevailing sense out there that Washington, D.C., is a snake pit of partisan sniping where the only reliable product is a steady stream of self-promotion and acrimony. And, y’know what? Sure, okay, that’s largely true. But there are rare exceptions to the rule — cases where the luminous power of friendship manages to burst through even the heaviest clouds of legislative opprobrium. And when those moments occur, it’s important to call them out and celebrate them as proof positive that the system still works!
CONGRESS & COURTS
Urban Milwaukee

Sen. Bernier, Who Blasted GOP Election Probe, Won’t Seek Reelection

An outspoken Republican state senator who has publicly criticized a GOP-backed probe into the 2020 election in Wisconsin will not seek reelection this year. Sen. Kathy Bernier, R-Chippewa Falls, announced Friday she will not seek another four-year term in the state Senate. The announcement comes after Bernier, the chair of the Senate’s elections committee, has made several high-profile comments criticizing an investigation of the 2020 election spearheaded by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and led by former state Supreme Court justice Michael Gableman.
WISCONSIN STATE
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
73K+
Followers
32K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy