Liverpool May Turn To Loan Returnee For FA Cup Clash Against Shrewsbury

By Neil Andrew
 1 day ago

Liverpool may turn to a player who has just returned from loan as they try and put a squad together for the FA Cup Third Round clash against Shrewsbury at Anfield on Sunday.

The AXA training centre was closed for 48 hours on Wednesday after another Covid-19 outbreak at the club.

Manager Jurgen Klopp, assistant Pep Lijnders, other backroom staff along with Alisson Becker, Joel Matip and Roberto Firmino have all been isolating due to 'suspected' positive tests but the situation was said to have worsened.

Ahead of the match on Sunday, assistant Peter Krawietz has been handling pre-match preparations and as reported by liverpoolfc.com he suggested that Leighton Clarkson could feature.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KDHyx_0dgQJEvR00
IMAGO / Revierfoto

“The situation with the loan players, yes, we have one loan player back and he will probably join the squad tomorrow.

“Of course, we are searching for options for this game and for the squad for tomorrow nearly everywhere, but we found enough players to build a team and have a squad for tomorrow."

Whilst he doesn't specifically name Clarkson, news broke earlier this week that his loan spell had been cut short and the 20 year old was returning to Liverpool.

The midfielder has first team experience with Liverpool and played against Shrewsbury when the two sides met in the FA Cup fourth round in February 2020.

The longer term plans for the central midfielder remain unclear but he will certainly be a welcome addition to the squad on Sunday.

