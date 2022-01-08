ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Peter Krawietz Provides Update On Joel Matip Ahead Of Liverpool FA Cup Clash With Shrewsbury

By Neil Andrew
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 1 day ago

Peter Krawietz has provided an update on Joel Matip's status ahead Liverpool's FA Cup third round clash against Shrewsbury at Anfield on Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=101F2m_0dgQItdf00
IMAGO / News Images

Manager Jurgen Klopp and assistant Pep Lijnders are isolating after 'suspected' positive Covid-19 tests so Krawietz has handled pre-match preparations and spoke to the media on Saturday afternoon ahead of the game.

Central defender Matip was another who returned a 'suspected' positive Covid-19 test last week causing him to miss the 2-2 draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

The retired Cameroon international has been in fine form this season alongside Virgil van Dijk and as reported by liverpoolfc.com, Krawietz was able to offer some hope for Reds fans in terms of his status for the match.

“Joel Matip joined training yesterday again, but we have to see if he is available for tomorrow or not.”

Assuming the 30 year old does not suffer a setback in training on Saturday, it is very possible he will make the squad for the Shrewsbury match.

Assistant manager Krawietz did not want to go into details on other players so it is unclear at this point if Alisson Becker and Roberto Firmino have finished their isolation periods.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

  • Predicted Lineup: Liverpool v Shrewsbury | FA Cup | Kaide Gordon? Mateusz Musiałowski?
  • What Could Jurgen Klopp Do With Liverpool’s System Whilst Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah Are Gone?

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roberto Firmino
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Mohamed Salah
The Independent

The FA Cup has become a lot more important to Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp

Domestic cups do not matter for the big clubs most of the time. And then they do. They have started to matter for Liverpool.The Premier League was Jurgen Klopp’s primary target this season but the possibility of winning the title became much more remote over two disappointing weeks of the festive period. The margin for error is tiny when duelling with Manchester City. Taking two points from three games leaves Liverpool 11 points behind the champions. No one at Anfield is giving up but pragmatism begins to outweigh optimism when double-digit gaps appear at the top of the table.Klopp has...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

FA Cup fourth round draw LIVE: Fixtures as non-league sides joined Liverpool and Spurs to discover fate

Kidderminster, the lowest-ranked side remaining in the FA Cup, will play West Ham in the fourth round. The National League North outfit, who stunned Reading with a 2-1 victory on Saturday, are rewarded with a tie at the London Stadium. Non-league side Boreham Wood have been handed a trip to Championship table-toppers Bournemouth.Holders’ Leicester face the winners of Sunday’s late kick-off between Nottingham Forest and Arsenal. The fourth-round matches will be played on the opening weekend of February.Follow Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal LIVE!Full drawCrystal Palace v Hartlepool UnitedBournemouth v Boreham WoodHuddersfield Town v BarnsleyPeterborough United v Queens Park RangersCambridge United...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Reds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
FA Cup
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

FA Cup: Liverpool ease past Shrewsbury after early scare

Liverpool came from a goal down to win 4-1 against third-tier Shrewsbury Town in the third round of the FA Cup on Sunday (stream select games on ESPN+ in the U.S.). Liverpool midfielder Fabinho scored twice, including a first-half penalty, while Kaide Gordon and Roberto Firmino also got on the score sheet for the Merseyside club.
MLS
LFCTransferRoom

Player Ratings: Liverpool 4-1 Shrewsbury Town

After a week of unrest stirred up by COVID-19 in the red half of Merseyside, Liverpool today had just about enough players to field a side for their first FA Cup match of the season, against Shrewsbury. Due to a large number of positive coronavirus cases in the Liverpool camp,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

Liverpool's Virgil Van Dijk Hopes To Avoid Injury And Play In His First World Cup For Holland

Virgil Van Dijk reveals his hope to join Holland in this year's World Cup in Qatar, after missing the Euros last year through injury. The Liverpool centre-back was injured in last season's Merseyside derby against Everton, following a shocking tackle from goalkeeper Jordan Pickford. This caused Van Dijk not only to miss the rest of the season for his club but also the European Championships for his country.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp talks up Kaide Gordon’s finishing

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praised Kaide Gordon’s “nose” for a goal after the 17-year-old became the club’s youngster FA Cup scorer in the 4-1 win over Shrewsbury There was briefly a sniff of an upset when the League One visitors took a 27th-minute lead through Daniel Udoh with their first shot on target.However, Gordon, who at 17 years and 96 days also became the club’s second-youngest all-time scorer after Ben Woodburn equalised with a composed finish and Fabinho’s penalty put them in front just before half-time.Substitute Roberto Firmino’s backheel was his first goal at Anfield since December 2020 with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

'Only Real Positive Case Was Trent-Alexander Arnold' - Jurgen Klopp Provides Update On Covid-19 Outbreak At Liverpool

After the 4-1 win against Shrewsbury at Anfield in the FA Cup third round on Sunday, manager Jurgen Klopp has provided an update on the Covid-19 outbreak at the club. As reported by liverpoolfc.com, Klopp explained in his post match press conference how testing this week has been but a lot of the 'suspected' positive Covid-19 tests ended up being false positives.
SOCCER
90min.com

Liverpool predicted lineup vs Shrewsbury - FA Cup

Liverpool welcome League One side Shrewsbury to Anfield in the FA Cup third round on Sunday as they battle a Covid-19 outbreak at the club. Pep Lijnders followed manager Jurgen Klopp in testing positive for Covid-19, as the club were forced to take action and close their training centre earlier this week. Their Carabao Cup semi-final meeting with Arsenal was also postponed.
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
610
Followers
3K+
Post
225K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

Comments / 0

Community Policy