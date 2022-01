The New York Yankees appear to be blessed with a fast-rising talent in their management pipeline in Rachel Balkovec, and they don’t intend on holding her back. Balkovec, who began her Yankee journey in late 2019 as a minor-league hitting coach with the intent of making her debut in Spring Training 2020, became the first woman to hold a full-time position in that vein when her contract was finalized.

MLB ・ 11 HOURS AGO