Rain and snow cause avalanches, flooding in Washington state

One of the main roads between Seattle and Eastern Washington remained closed Saturday after a week of heavy rain and snow caused widespread flooding and avalanches that left at least one person missing.

A 72-year-old man never returned after leaving his residence to move his car to higher ground on Friday morning west of Olympia, Washington, in Cosmopolis, the Seattle Post-Intelligencer reported.

The man’s home was on a flooded road and authorities believed his car was swept into floodwaters down a steep bank next to his driveway.

In Seattle’s Magnolia neighborhood, firefighters rescued a man who was trapped in his basement after his home slid down a hillside, Fox 13 reported. A woman escaped on her own while one dog died and another is missing, firefighters said.

Floodwaters cover a neighborhood in Chehalis, Washington on January 7, 2022.

The flooding and avalanches followed weeks of heavy rain and snow that saturated the ground across the state. The National Weather Service still has flood warnings up as rivers continue to crest, but the heavy precipitation is over. Landslides will remain a threat for several days.

An unknown number of drivers were stuck at Snoqualmie Pass in the middle of the state after 38 natural avalanches in the area overnight on Thursday forced officials to shut down a portion of Interstate 90, Seattle’s KING-TV reported. It was one of four mountain passes that traverse the state expected to remain closed until at least Sunday because of dangerous conditions.

Southwest Washington saw some of its worst flooding in a decade and some rivers crested at more than 18 feet late Thursday, the National Weather Service said. On Friday, parts of downtown Issaquah, a town east of Seattle, were closed after Issaquah Creek sent water over the roads, according to Fox 13 Seattle.

Buildings and roads are submerged across eastern Washington.

Workers set up signs to warn motorists of I-90’s closure.

A 20-mile stretch of Interstate 5 in Lewis County in the southwestern part of the state was closed in both directions because of flooding from the Chehalis River.

In Oregon, the skies cleared Saturday after six straight days of rain, which also caused flooding and road closures, The Oregonian reported.