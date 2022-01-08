ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

'He spent his last day surrounded by family and friends': Sidney Poitier's family pay tribute to their 'guiding light' after his death aged 94: Denzel Washington thanks icon for 'opening doors that had been closed'

By Ronny Reyes For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

The family of Hollywood trailblazer Sidney Poitier paid tribute to the late star, calling him a 'guiding light' for their family as Denzel Washington and other actors also cited the Oscar winner as a source of inspiration.

In a statement about Poitier, who died on Thursday night in his Los Angeles home at age 94, his children said they were 'so grateful he was able to spend his last day surrounded by his family and friends.'

'To us Sidney Poitier was not only a brilliant actor, activist, and a man of incredible grace and moral fortitude, he was also a devoted and loving husband, a supportive and adoring father, and a man who always put family first,' the statement read.

'He is our guiding light who lit up our lives with infinite love and wonder. His smile was healing, his hugs the warmest refuge, and his laughter was infectious.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OPspK_0dgQIQEi00
The family of the late  Sidney Poitier (pictured during his birthday in 2019) said they were mourning the loss of the Hollywood trailblazer who served as a 'guiding light'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OdUqS_0dgQIQEi00
In the last known photo of him, Poitier is seen left in February 2021 celebrating his 94th birthday with his daughter. Right, he is at his 92nd birthday in 2019
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ij6Dc_0dgQIQEi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47qoJq_0dgQIQEi00
Poitier died at 94 inside his Los Angeles  home on Thursday night. His pictured with daughters Anika and Sydney in 2016
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VFmpF_0dgQIQEi00
Poitner, the first black man to win an Oscar for best actor, is picture with (L-R) daughter Anikia, wife Joanna Shimkus and daughters Sydney
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JIsVm_0dgQIQEi00
Sidney Poitier was survived by his wife, six daughters, eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He is pictured at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars Party with one of his daughters 

The family added that they were currently experiencing a 'deep sense of loss and sadness' over Poitier's passing, which was confirmed by the Bahama's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fred Mitchell, on Friday morning. The cause of death is not yet known.

Poitier is survived by his wife, Joanna Shimkus, six daughters, eight grand children and a handful of great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Gina, who died in 2018.

'Although he is no longer here with us in this realm, his beautiful soul will continue to guide and inspire us,' his family said.

'He will live on in us, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren — in every belly laugh, every curious inquiry, every act of compassion and kindness.

'His legacy will live on in the world, continuing to inspire not only with his incredible body of work, but even more so with his humanity.

'We would like to extend our deepest appreciation to every single one of you for the outpouring of love from around the world. So many have been touched by our dad's extraordinary life, his unwavering sense of decency and respect for his fellow man. His faith in humanity never faltered, so know that for all the love you've shown him, he loved you back,' the statement concludes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06sP7i_0dgQIQEi00
Sidney Poitier was married to Joanna Shimkus, who he had six daughters with
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WfxFd_0dgQIQEi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ldA9u_0dgQIQEi00
Poitner is picture with (L-R) daughters Anikia and Sydney and wife Joanna Shimkus during the 12th annnual Carousel of Hope Ball in Beverley Hills in 2000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vLJ0k_0dgQIQEi00
The family attended the event again in 2004 as Poitier stayed close with his children
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39KR9J_0dgQIQEi00
His daughters said the late actor would remain as a constant source of inspiration for their family and others. Members of the Poitier family are pictured in 1982 at their NYC home
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41Vzv0_0dgQIQEi00
Sidney Poitier's daughter, Ainika, shared photos of her dad raising her and her sister, Sidney
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zbbzf_0dgQIQEi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XV8eC_0dgQIQEi00
Sidney Poitier and his six daughters in an undated photo from Arizona State University

Washington was also the latest in A-List stars to pay tribute to the late actor, who was the first black man to win a best actor Oscar in 1964, paving the way for Washington to nab his own Oscar in 2002.

'It was a privilege to call Sidney Poitier my friend. He was a gentle man and opened doors for all of us that had been closed for years. God bless him and his family.'

During his historic 2002 win, Washington dedicated the opening of his speech to Poitier, who he said guided his career as an actor.

'Forty years I've been chasing Sidney [Poitier], they finally give it to me, what'd they do? They give it to him the same night,' he joked.

'I'll always be chasing you, Sidney. I'll always be following in your footsteps. There's nothing I would rather do, sir. Nothing I would rather do. God bless you.'

Among the many awards and recognition Poitier received throughout his lifetime, he was granted the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Barack Obama during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in 2009.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fHj6f_0dgQIQEi00
Denzel Washington (left) paid tribute to Poitier, who paved the way for his 2002 Oscar win. Washington was second black man to win the award for best actor since Poitier in 1964
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wWX7R_0dgQIQEi00
Poitier broke racial barriers in 1964 when he took home the best actor Oscar for his leading role in the 1964 film, Lillie's of the Field  
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aCPzC_0dgQIQEi00
Actor Sidney Poitier receives the Presidential Medal of Freedom from U.S. President Barack Obama during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in 2009

Halle Berry, Whoopi Goldberg, Viola Davis, Jeffrey Wright, Anika Noni Rose and many more lead tributes on Friday.

Berry, 55, was the first black actress to win the best actress Oscar in 2002 as she posted a touching tribute to the star on Instagram with a snap of the talented thespians together.

She wrote: ''A tiny bit of myself is lost when my friends are gone,' Sidney Poitier wrote in his book LIFE BEYOND MEASURE. My dear Sidney, an enormous part of my soul weeps at your passing.

'In your ninety-four years on this planet, you left an indelible mark with your extraordinary talent, paving the way for Black people to be seen and heard in the fullness of who we are. You were an iconic trailblazer; yours was a life well lived.'

Berry continued by talking about growing up admiring him and what a thrill it was when they finally met.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qgZal_0dgQIQEi00
'You are and always will be the true measure of a man': Berry, 55, was the first black actress to win the best actress Oscar in 2002 as she posted a touching tribute to the star on Instagram with a snap of the talented thespians together

She wrote: 'I grew up idolizing you and will always remember the day when I first met you. It is the only time in my life when I've been rendered speechless! There I sat, with my words glued together, and you were as gracious and charming then as you would be during our decades of friendship to follow.

'Rest in peace, beloved Sidney. You are and always will be the true measure of a man.'

Golden Globe and Emmy-winning actor Jeffrey Wright was one of the first stars to react, tweeting: 'Sidney Poitier. What a landmark actor. One of a kind. What a beautiful, gracious, warm, genuinely regal man. RIP, Sir. With love.'

Oscar-winner Whoopi Goldberg tweeted a touching message, reciting the lyrics to the theme song from Poitier's 1967 film To Sir, with Love.

'If you wanted the sky I would write across the sky in letters that would soar a thousand feet high.. To Sir… with Love,' she wrote, adding: 'Sir Sidney Poitier R.I.P. He showed us how to reach for the stars.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0csnOJ_0dgQIQEi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49E0Jp_0dgQIQEi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FoKl6_0dgQIQEi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RN1SN_0dgQIQEi00

Comments / 3

Related
StyleCaster

Sidney Poitier’s Daughter Died 3 Years Before Him—Meet His 6 Kids

He may have been one of the greatest actors of Hollywood’s Golden Age, but to Sidney Poitier’s kids, he was just their dad. Poitier was the father of six daughters from two marriages. He shared four daughters—Beverly, Pamela, Sherri and Gina—with his first wife, Juanita Hardy, whom he was married to from 1950 to 1965. He had two daughters—Anika and Sydney—with his second wife, Joanna Shimkus, whom he was married to from 1976 until his death in 2022. Poitier, who became the first Black man to win the Oscar for Best actor in 1964, died on the evening of January 6, 2022....
RELATIONSHIPS
StyleCaster

Sidney Poitier Was ‘Ailing For a While’ Before His Death—Here’s How He Died

Since he passed, fans have wondered how Sidney Poitier died and what caused his death. Poitier, who became the first Black man to win the Oscar for Best actor in 1964, died on the evening of January 6, 2022, at 94 years old. Poitier was born on February 20, 1927, in Miami, Florida. He was the youngest of seven children. His parents, Evelyn Outten and Reginald James Poitier, were farmers in the Bahamas and owned a farm on Cat Island, which they would often travel from to Miami to sell tomatoes and other produce. Poitier was born unexpectedly in Miami two...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Essence

Sidney Poitier Was The Ultimate #GirlDad: Meet His Six Daughters

"My kids are quite intelligent—all six of them." While the loss of Sidney Poitier is sad and not the way anyone wanted to start the new year, admirers of the 94-year-old can find solace in the fact that he lived a very full life. Not only was Poitier a trailblazing actor and history maker with his Oscar win in 1964, but behind the cameras, he was a proud father of six girls: Beverly, Pamela, Sherri, Gina (who passed in 2018), Anika and Sydney. The first four were from his first marriage to Juanita Hardy, which lasted from 1950 to 1965. The last pair came from his marriage to Joanna Shimkus, his wife until the end of his life. Anika and Sydney, whom he was most seen with at events, have both had notable careers in Hollywood (Sydney is a well-known actress, Anika has done a lot of directing).
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sidney Poitier
Person
Denzel Washington
Person
Whoopi Goldberg
Person
Halle Berry
Person
Joanna Shimkus
Person
Jeffrey Wright
johnnyjet.com

I Once Sat Next to Sidney Poitier’s Wife on a Flight

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. I’ve been very fortunate to have flown countless times and to learn from an early age that you can fly both comfortably and cheaply if you take the time to learn some of the tricks. That’s actually why I created my newsletter and website in the first place, in 1995.
LIFESTYLE
The Guardian

Sidney Poitier obituary

Sidney Poitier, who has died aged 94, was the first black actor to win an Oscar in a leading role, in 1964, for his performance in Lilies of the Field. This simple story about a handyman helping German nuns build a chapel in Arizona was enhanced by its star’s humour and vitality. It led to a string of successes – To Sir, With Love, In the Heat of the Night and Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (all 1967) – which made Poitier a box-office star and consolidated his growing fame and wealth. But Poitier’s greatest achievement – alongside his friend and occasional rival Harry Belafonte – was to help alter the racial perceptions that dominated not just Hollywood, but also society in general.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Guiding Light#Oscar Winner#Trailblazer
The US Sun

Who are Sidney Poitier’s children?

SIDNEY Poitier, a Bahamian-American actor who won the Academy Award for Best Actor for the 1963 film Lilies of the Field and was the first Black man to do, so has died. He was 94 years old at the time of his death. Was Sidney Poitier married?. From April 29,...
RELATIONSHIPS
The US Sun

What was Sidney Poitier’s net worth?

THE ACTING career of late Hollywood film icon, Sidney Poitier, spans decades of movie appearances. Poitier amassed a notable amount of wealth throughout his cinematic career, thanks to his many years in the business. What was Sidney Poitier's net worth?. Sidney Poitier is widely regarded as one of the great...
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Alex Guarnaschelli's Tribute To Sidney Poitier Has Instagram In Tears

Legendary Hollywood actor Sidney Poitier has died at the age of 94, according to the BBC. Tributes have begun pouring in for Poitier, who was the first Black man to win an Oscar for best actor for his performance in the 1963 film, "Lilies of the Field." Former President Barack Obama shared on Twitter, "Through his groundbreaking roles and singular talent, Sidney Poitier epitomized dignity and grace, revealing the power of movies to bring us closer together," adding that he "opened doors for a generation of actors."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
StyleCaster

Sidney Poitier’s Net Worth Reveals How Much He Made in Hollywood Before His Death

Remembering a Hollywood icon. Sidney Poitier‘s net worth doesn’t even begin to compare to his priceless contributions to Hollywood, but it does include salaries from some of his most notable projects over the years, including Lilies of the Field and To Sir, With Love. Poitier—whose full name was Sidney L. Poitier—was born on February 20, 1927, in Miami Florida to Reginald and Evelyn Poitier. His parents were tomato farmers from the Bahamas who traveled regularly to the U.S. to sell their produce, and it was during one of these trips that Poitier was born in Florida. Shortly after he was born, Poitier...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
San Francisco Chronicle

Sidney Poitier, a star who ‘meant something,’ dies at 94

Sidney Poitier, a great American screen actor whose portrayals helped educate a divided and conflicted nation about race, died Thursday, Jan. 6, at age 94. Poitier, a two-time Academy Award winner, had the look and bearing of a prince, and one of the most recognizable speaking voices in cinema — sonorous and precise, with just a hint of his origins in the Bahamas. He had emotional magnetism, sharp perceptions and intellectual acuity. Like the very best of film stars, Poitier meant something just standing there: ferocious dignity, integrity and, not far beneath the controlled surface, a wellspring of righteous anger.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Denzel Washington, Harry Belafonte and Ted Sarandos Lead Tributes to Sidney Poitier, “One of Hollywood’s Greatest Legends”

Hollywood is honoring the life and legacy of Sidney Poitier, whose death was announced on Friday. He was 94. The noble actor used his decades-long career — and distinction as one of Hollywood’s earliest Black box office stars and a history-making Oscar winner — to break down barriers for fellow Black Hollywood talents. The multihyphenate, who arrived in Hollywood in his early 20s, appeared in more than 40 films and was at one point considered American’s most recognizable Black actor, frequently turned down projects due to their racist stereotypes and cliches during a time when roles for Black performers were limited. Poitier...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Sidney Poitier Documentary In The Works At Apple With Oprah Winfrey Exec Producing

Following the passing of the Hollywood Icon Sidney Poitier on Friday, Deadline has confirmed that Apple is in the middle of filming a documentary on the Oscar-winning actor with Oprah Winfrey exec producing and Reginald Hudlin directing. Winfrey will produce through her Harpo Productions and Network Entertainment. The doc had been under wraps and in production for more than a year and is an in-depth documentary about the life of the great Poitier that includes the participation of his family. The doc will be an Apple Original Films release. Poitier, who died Friday at the age of 94 at his home in Beverly Hills, was the first Black man to win an Academy Award for best actor for 1963’s Lilies of the Field. Following that break-out performance that turned him into a star, the Oscar-winner would continue to be a trailblazer in helping opening doors for other minority performers as he starred in such classics as In the Heat of the Night, To Sir With Love and Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner?.      
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

282K+
Followers
11K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy