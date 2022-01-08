ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maury County, TN

Vaccinations continue at a slow pace in Maury County

By Mike Christen and Diane Pantaleo, The Daily Herald
Columbia Daily Herald
Columbia Daily Herald
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BoZ1J_0dgQIL4J00

As the Omicron mutagen of the COVID-19 virus continues to spread, the total number of Maury County residents vaccinated against the virus continues to slowly increase.

In Maury County, 65% of people living in Maury County, or 58,572 people, are fully vaccinated as of Dec. 28. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they've been given a single-dose shot (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (either Pfizer or Moderna).

Maury County has administered more than 139,973 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, as of Dec. 28, according to data from the Tennessee Department of Health.

The recent data represents an increase of 1.39% from the previous week's tally of 138,054 COVID-19 doses administered.

Data shared by the state indicates, 71% of people in Maury County have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 63,684 people.

The state also indicates that 60% of people in Tennessee have received at least one dose of the vaccine for a total of 4,001,645 people and 53% of people in Tennessee are fully vaccinated for a total of 3,500,197 people.

Columbia's Maury Regional Health highly encourages those experiencing symptoms of either COVID-19 or influenza to seek testing to determine which virus is causing illness so that appropriate treatment and quarantine strategies can begin as soon as possible. Medications are available to treat both viruses but are most effective when given in the early stage of infection.

Because both COVID and flu can be spread before symptoms are evident, it is increasingly important to protect others, particularly hospitalized patients.

“Any person who has been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID or flu should not visit a patient,” said Martin Chaney, MRH Interim CEO and Chief Medical Officer at Maury Regional Health. “It is imperative that we protect our patients and care team.”

Omicron sweeps through Tennessee

Across the state, new coronavirus cases leaped in the week ending last Sunday, rising 148.2% as 45,381 cases were reported. The previous week's data showed 18,286 new cases of the virus, which caused COVID-19.

Tennessee ranked 22nd among states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In recent days, coronavirus cases in the U.S. increased 104% from the week before, with 2,833,203 cases reported. With 2.05% of the country's population, Tennessee had 1.6% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 49 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

A total of 1,412,302 people in Tennessee have tested positive for coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 20,842 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the U.S. 55,114,057 people have tested positive and 826,060 people have died.

One in every three people currently being tested for the virus tested positive in the past week, according to a report from The Tennessean.

The Centers for Disease Control state the rapid growth rate in infections form the Omicron variant is believed to result from a combination of increased transmissibility and the ability to evade immunity conferred by past infection or vaccination. Data collected from laboratory experiments and epidemiologic indicates that vaccinated people who either receive a booster dose or who were also previously infected are likely to have stronger protection against Omicron.

The Omicron mutation of coronavirus is now a dominant strain in both Tennessee and across the nation.

Vaccines to protect against severe illness, hospitalization and death from COVID and flu are widely available, including from Maury Regional Health, retail pharmacies and health departments. Information about vaccines is outlined at MauryRegional.com/COVIDvaccine.

Reach Mike Christen at mchristen@c-dh.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MikeChristenCDH and on Instagram at @michaelmarco. Please consider supporting his work and that of other Daily Herald journalists by subscribing to the publication.

Comments / 1

Related
MSNBC

19 dead in Bronx apartment fire, including 9 children

19 people are dead including nine children after a Bronx fire in an apartment building. New York City Mayor Eric Adams called the fire the worst the city has seen in 30 years. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Jan. 9, 2022.
BRONX, NY
CNN

'Full House' co-star John Stamos and more remember Bob Saget

(CNN) — Comedian and actor Bob Saget, who died Sunday at age 65, is being remembered for his humor and kindness by his friends and former colleagues. John Stamos led the tributes, writing about his former "Full House" co-star, that he is "broken" over his death. "I am broken....
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

Tennis star Novak Djokovic wins appeal of visa cancellation in Australian court

Novak Djokovic won his appeal to stay in Australia on Monday after the country’s authorities barred entry to the tennis star over his Covid-19 vaccination status. At a virtual hearing at the Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia in Melbourne on Monday, Judge Anthony Kelly said Djokovic must be released from immigration detention within 30 minutes of the order being made.
TENNIS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Columbia, TN
Maury County, TN
Health
Maury County, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Vaccines
Local
Tennessee COVID-19 Vaccines
County
Maury County, TN
Local
Tennessee Health
CBS News

Diplomatic talks with Russia: What you need to know about the standoff over Ukraine

Delegations from the United States, NATO and other international partners will meet overseas this week for several rounds of high-stakes diplomatic talks with Russia, as Moscow continues its military buildup and other destabilizing activities near its border with Ukraine. Over the past several months, Russia has massed more than 100,000...
POLITICS
NBC News

Alec Baldwin says he will comply with ‘Rust’ shooting probe

Alec Baldwin said Saturday that there's no truth to any suggestion he hasn't been complying with the investigation into the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of "Rust" in October. Speaking in a video he posted to Instagram, Baldwin addressed the issue of his cellphone. “Any suggestion that...
CELEBRITIES
CBS News

Golden Globes go on without guests, telecast or host

The Golden Globe Awards, Hollywood's so-called biggest party that regularly drew 18 million television viewers, was reduced to a live-blog Sunday night for its 79th edition. The embattled Hollywood Foreign Press Association proceeded with its film awards Sunday night without a telecast, nominees, a red carpet, a host, press or even a livestream. Instead, members of the HFPA and some recipients of the group's philanthropic grants gathered at the Beverly Hilton Hotel for a 90-minute private event, announcing the names of the film and television winners on the organization's social media feeds.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Influenza#Omicron#Maury Regional Health#Covid
The Associated Press

Nearly 8,000 detained in Kazakhstan amid unrest

MOSCOW (AP) — The authorities in Kazakhstan said Monday that nearly 8,000 people were detained by police during protests that descended into violence last week and marked the worst unrest the former Soviet nation has faced since gaining independence 30 years ago. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Monday described the...
PROTESTS
Columbia Daily Herald

Columbia Daily Herald

481
Followers
170
Post
47K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in ~city~, ~state~ from ~sitename~.

 http://columbiadailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy