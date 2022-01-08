Zach Werenski returns from COVID protocol, will play Saturday against Devils

After missing the last two games while on the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list, Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski has cleared protocol and is set to return to the lineup Saturday night.

The team activated Werenski from the COVID-19 protocol list Saturday afternoon, after Werenski joined his teammates for a morning skate Saturday morning. Werenski initially tested positive on Monday.

"I felt great," Werenski said. "No symptoms. I think that's the frustrating part. I was actually kind of sick the week before, head cold, didn't feel great. Finally, I'm starting to feel good and I test positive. Obviously, I was a little frustrated, but it's good to be back."

As the Jackets' top defenseman, Werenski's absence left a large hole on the blue line — only two other players in the league average more time on ice per game than Werenski does. Columbus went 0-2 without Werenski in the lineup.

"He's our number one defenseman," Jackets coach Brad Larsen said. "... The ice time, his ability to skate, be elusive on exits, arrivals, the danger he brings up the ice off the rush. There's so many elements to his game that we miss. We're excited to have him back."

