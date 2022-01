Barry Parenteau, who coached the swimming and diving teams at the College of the Holy Cross for more than four decades, passed away earlier this week. Parenteau served as a coach for the Crusaders' swimming and diving teams for 43 years from 1975-2018, and was inducted into the Varsity Club Hall of Fame in 2019. He was the head coach of the women's team since the program's inception in 1975 and the men's team since the retirement of his father, Paul, in 1996. Parenteau's 241 combined victories with the men's and women's swimming and diving programs are ranked eighth among all coaches in Holy Cross history.

