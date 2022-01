Coming into this game, the Columbus Blue Jackets had lost three straight, including a 3-1 loss against the New Jersey Devils just two nights prior. The boys in blue were looking to improve in two specific areas: the power play and the penalty kill. Over those three losses the Jackets were 60% on the penalty kill and 0% on the power play. Special teams needed to turn around if the Jackets were to return to winning.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO