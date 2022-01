Kim "Croco" Dong-beom got the honor of becoming this year's LCK Rookie of the year. Croco joined Liiv SANDBOX in November 2020. He got a chance to play in LCK since the Spring split in lieu of Kim “OnFleek” Jang-gyeom, who was penalized with a ban for three competitive matches. Not only did he make up for OnFleek’s absence, Croco received the most POG in the team. He is evaluated as the best rookie junglers with Lee "Dread" Jin-hyeok and Hong “Pyosik” Chang-hyeon.

