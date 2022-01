It’s no secret that the Rangers are struggling at 5 on 5 this season. Unfortunately, this is not a new problem for this franchise. The Rangers have not had a season where they’ve posted above a 50% Corsi or Expected Goals share at 5 on 5 since 2014-15. Coaches, players, team presidents and general managers have come and gone in that time, but the issue remains: The Rangers are constantly chasing the puck, and conceding more scoring chances than they are creating. This is not a recipe for winning hockey in the short term, nor contention in the long-term.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO