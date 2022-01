In 2014, the Tar Heels had a disappointing finish to a season filled with hope, culminating in an uninspired bowl performance that saw them finish the season 6-7. After that effort Larry Fedora hired Gene Chizik to run the defense, and Fedora would have arguably his two best season as coach, including Chizik’s first in 2015 that saw Carolina make it all the way to the ACC Championship. The Tar Heels regressed slightly in ‘16, but after Chizik left in 2016, the bottom fell out for the Tar Heels leading to the return of Mack Brown.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO