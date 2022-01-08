Roy Keane pokes fun at Cristiano Ronaldo critics with cheeky comment about his pressing during 2004 FA Cup final

ROY KEANE took a swipe at Cristiano Ronaldo critics who've called the Portuguese superstar out for a lack of pressing.

Manchester United icon Ronaldo has drawn criticism from some for a perceived lack of effort without the ball.

And Keane had a laugh at those critics' expense during ITV's coverage of the FA Cup on Saturday.

Former United captain Keane was in the studio with Ian Wright during the lunchtime kick-off between Millwall and Crystal Palace.

The pair were reminiscing about Millwall's magic run to the final in 2004 - when they were beaten by Man Utd.

A young Ronaldo was in magnificent form that day in Cardiff in a 3-0 victory for Manchester United.

Wright told ITV: "When you watched Ronaldo at that stage, there is no way that you could have dreamt about what he has become.

"Obviously Roy would know because he saw him day-to-day, but you could see what he could be capable of. You could see it in those games and at that time."

And Keane joked: "Strangely enough, that day, he didn't do too much pressing!"

Ronaldo won three Premier Leagues, a Champions League and FA Cup during his six-year first spell at Old Trafford.

He returned to Manchester United this summer after spells at Real Madrid and Juventus.

But Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's sacking led to criticism of the United squad, with Ronaldo singled out for not working hard enough in defence.

Caretaker boss Michael Carrick leaped to his defence last month during his short spell in charge before Ralf Rangnick came in.

Asked if it was a myth that Ronaldo can’t play in a high pressing team, Carrick said: "You said it’s a myth, so maybe it is a myth. Maybe that is how it is.

“He has played in enough teams down the years, Cristiano, and has been successful to play a variety of ways, and has kept scoring goals for every team he has played for.

“So I am sure he will continue to score goals. I have no doubt about that.”

