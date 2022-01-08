ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calvin Simon, Former Singer for Parliament-Funkadelic, Dead at 79

Calvin Simon, best known for his work as a vocalist with George Clinton's Parliament-Funkadelic, has died at the age of 79. "Rest in peace to my P-Funk brother Mr. Calvin Simon," Clinton wrote in a post to Facebook. "Fly on Calvin!" “We lost another original member of Parliament/Funkadelic,” added...

