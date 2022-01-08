Shirley Scott retires from FB&T after 28 years of service

After 15 years of dedicated service to Bates County Memorial Hospital, Angie Manning, CPHT, was honored with a retirement party on December 23, 2021. Angie began her employment with BCMH in July of 2006 as a pharmacy tech and remained in the pharmacy department until her retirement. With her dependable work ethic and attention to detail, Angie has been a tremendous asset to the hospital.
After 20 years, Fred Greco decided it was time to retire from his job with the State of Montana Job Service. He was promoted to Manager last year. His official retirement day was Dec. 31 but Fred let his office and family throw a retirement party a little early. Pictured with Fred is his wife, Jamie, and son, Brandon.
An Arizona CEO is offering a $5,000 bonus for new hires to quit after just two weeks into their new jobs as part of a unique approach to staff retention as a "great resignation" sweeps the American workforce. Chris Ronzio, CEO of the Arizona-based software company Trainual that helps small...
Secretary of Transportation Tim Gatz names Marcus Williams as Director of Customer Service for the Oklahoma Transportation Cabinet agencies, which include the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, Oklahoma Turnpike Authority and Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission. In the newly-created position, Williams will oversee all customer service efforts at ODOT, OTA and OAC. Most recently, Williams served…
WARSAW — Crossroads Bank has announced a new hire and a promotion. Alex Winger has rejoined Crossroads Bank as vice president commercial credit officer. He works in the Warsaw office. He has a bachelor’s degree from Manchester University in accounting and finance. He previously worked at Crossroads Bank for 5 and 1/2 years as a credit analyst and credit analyst officer. He currently serves as treasurer for the Wabash County United Fund Board.
