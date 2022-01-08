Deadline for ACA Health Insurance Open Enrollment in One Week

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — West Virginians have until Jan. 15 to enroll in the Health Insurance Marketplace before the deadline for the Affordable Care Act Health Insurance Open Enrollment.

Missing the Open Enrollment period can mean losing coverage until 2023.

The Marketplace is offered to anyone who is not eligible for insurance through Medicare, Medicaid, or employer-based insurance.

“Most people will be able to qualify for substantially lower costs this year if they get their insurance on the Marketplace,” said Jeremy Smith, program director for WV Navigator. “We are really urging people to look at the new plans and prices that are being released this year. In a lot of cases, the plans are more affordable than we have ever seen. Even if you have looked into insurance on the Marketplace in past years and were not very happy, you should definitely look into it again this year.”

Smith said getting help signing up is important, as many people are overwhelmed by the options or may not realize how to shop for affordable health coverage.

WV Navigator is a federally funded, non-profit organization that helps “underserved communities gain access to health coverage options through the Marketplace, Medicaid, or CHIP” by offering over the phone or in office assistance.

Those enrolling in a plan on HealthCare.gov can expect no pre-existing condition exclusions or markups.

All HealthCare.gov plans cover essential benefits, including testing and treatment of COVID-19. Consumers can also receive free preventive care services, such as immunizations and health screenings.

Enrollment events will be held in Bridgeport, Martinsburg, and Charleston next week before the Saturday deadline.

WV Navigator can be contacted by calling (304) 356-5834 or by going to the website at www.acanavigator.com .

