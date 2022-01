The Putnam County Department of Health has two upcoming COVID clinics open for online registration at: www.putnamcountyny.com/health/covid19/#vaxinfo. Children five to eleven years of age are eligible for either a first or second dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Adults are eligible to receive first doses, second doses and boosters of both the Modern and Pfizer vaccines. The first clinic is Tuesday, December 28, in Carmel Plaza at the former Dressbarn location, from 1 to 3:30pm. A second clinic will be held on Tuesday, January 4, in Philipstown at the Claudio Marzollo Community Center, located on Route 9D in Garrison. Both clinics run from 1 to 3:30pm.

PUTNAM COUNTY, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO