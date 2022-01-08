Dortmund fights back to win, cuts Bayern’s Bundesliga lead

England-based stars Mohamed Salah and Sam Kerr have been shortlisted for The Best FIFA Men’s and Women’s Player awards respectively.Liverpool’s Egyptian forward Salah is currently with his national team preparing for the Africa Cup of Nations but has been nominated after a blistering start to the season at club level.He is the Premier League’s top goalscorer so far this season, with 16 to his name, and is arguably in the best form of his life.🚨🏆 The final three in the running to be #TheBest FIFA Men's Player 2021!🌍👑 Who should be crowned #TheBest in the world? 🇵🇱 @lewy_official | @pzpn_pl...

