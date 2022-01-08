Dortmund fights back to win, cuts Bayern’s Bundesliga lead

Borussia Dortmund staged a dramatic late comeback to win 3-2 at Eintracht Frankfurt and close the gap on Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich to six points.Bayern, depleted by Covid-19 cases at the club, had suffered a shock home defeat to Borussia Monchengladbach on Friday in the first game after the German top-flight’s winter break.However, it looked as if Dortmund would fail to take advantage after two goals from Rafael Borre saw Frankfurt lead 2-0 at half-time.⏱️ '70 🦅2⃣➖0⃣💛⏱️ '89 🦅2⃣➖3⃣💛An instant #Bundesliga classic as @BlackYellow come from behind to claim their first league win in Frankfurt since 2013. 👏 pic.twitter.com/5uAecGG68y—...
Comments / 0