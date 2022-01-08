Signs, torn press vest among January 6 artifacts collected for Smithsonian exhibit

Like many around the world, I spent the afternoon of January 6, 2021, watching the news and absorbing the chaotic events unfolding at the U.S. Capitol. On January 7, I spent several hours surveying the National Mall, collecting abandoned objects that I hoped would one day offer some insight into the political turmoil that had shaken the nation’s capital. Though important, the array of material that I collected from the National Mall reflected, at best, only one part of a larger story. (Notably, the artifacts acquired on January 7 were discarded by their users and we do not presently know who created or used the items.) Thankfully, in the months that followed, our museum was presented with opportunities to collect items that document what happened after January 6. First, they have a connection to specific individuals who chose to act for the betterment of their community and country. Secondly, they offer a reminder that even in darkness there remains optimism and kindness.

