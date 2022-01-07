ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Where Does Montana Rank Based on How Miserable the Winters Are?

By Ryan Nelson
 3 days ago
Mother Nature teased us a bit to start our winter. We saw a little bit of snow here and some flakes there, but we didn't really get that big dump to announce that winter has officially arrived. All was pretty calm on the snow front, then we ended up having a...

Great Yellowstone Bunkhouse Debate: Does REAL Chili Have Beans?

Growing up, there was one part of cold weather snaps that I always looked forward to. Every time the barometric pressure would fall, my dad would bust out the chili pot and mix up some spice. He called it "whatchu got stew." He would simply clean out the fridge and part of the pantry and pour everybody into the pool, taking "whatchu got" and making chili. It would start on the first cold day of fall. You know, the day you are forced to put on a sweater? That would always be my first helping of Dad's chili, a recipe that would progressively get hotter and hotter as the season grew colder and colder. By late January to middle February, Dad's chili recipe would make a firefighter sweat. But, was Dad's dish REALLY considered chili, or is it more of a stew?
96.3 The Blaze

Favorite Missoula Hotel Donates 100% of Furniture to Charity

One of Missoula's favorite places to have a pool party is currently closed for renovations. We had the opportunity to visit the Wingate this morning and, honestly, it looks like it will be more of a complete and glamorous new makeover than just restoration work. Here's the kicker, Wingate by Wyndham is donating 100% of their gently used furniture to Missoula charities.
96.3 The Blaze

Montana’s Cherished and Only Kmart Store is Closing Forever

One of the very last Kmart stores in America. Awww, super bummer! Montana's only Kmart, one of the last in the entire country, is closing permanently. I was just having a conversation last week where we estimated the number of Kmart stores left in operation to be at 16, turns out the actual number is six. After Hamilton closes its store, my wicked math skills tell me America will be down to just five Kmart stores. That's wild to think about considering there seemed to be a Kmart in every city and town in the country in the 80s and 90s. According to their corporate offices, Kmart hit its peak in 1994 with 2,323 operating in America.
96.3 The Blaze

Missoula’s ‘Hot-N-Ready’ Pizzas Are No Longer $5

Long, exhausting days at work, kids' birthday parties, large gatherings, these situations have called for the $5 Hot-N-Ready pizzas to the rescue for many, many years here in Missoula. That convenient price is now just fond memory as the pizza staple has raised the price at all of their stores nationwide.
96.3 The Blaze

More Western Montana Schools Closed Friday Because of Bad Weather

Kids today have it so easy. They'll never know the pain of watching the information scroll across the bottom of a tv screen to find out if school has been delayed or closed because of the snow. Back in the day, it was a lesson in patience that you would eagerly participate in while hoping the result would be the ultimate prize of no school for the day! Oh man, it was the worst if you weren't paying attention and you missed your school's name. You would have to start over and sit through it all again! But the days of having a computer in the palm of your hand means instant information when it comes to school closures. The times may have changed but the result of a snow day is the same, a bonus day of sweet freedom!
96.3 The Blaze

Montana FWP Moving Forward With New Flathead Lake Archery Range

If you're an archery enthusiast and also like to spend time at Flathead Lake, don't forget to pack your equipment. Two months ago we reported that Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks was accepting public comments on a proposed new archery range on the lake's west shore. That apparently was received with favorable input, as the Big Arm Unit of Flathead Lake State Park is about to have a new addition to the area's recreation opportunities.
96.3 The Blaze

COVID-19 Update: Montana Adds 1,161 New Cases, One More Death

As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 202,863 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 1,161 new confirmed cases. There are currently 6,111 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Health and Human Services, 1,341,921 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 542,234 Montanans...
96.3 The Blaze

Season 5 of Yellowstone Filming in Montana Begins Spring 2022

I was never a fan of the hit HBO series "Game of Thrones" while it was airing. I only became a fan after I binge-watched the entire series on Netflix. It took me the better part of the initial pandemic quarantine to watch it. I remember thinking at the end of every season, "WOW! I couldn't imagine having to wait an entire year to watch the next season. It must have been torture." Well, now I can honestly say that I know that feeling. The thought of having to wait for an entire trip around the sun, until I can watch more Yellowstone, is torture.
96.3 The Blaze

Joyful Montana Dog Reunited With Owner After Missing for a Week

It's a pretty rough time when you have a pet go missing and you think you may never see it again. I remember my favorite cat didn't come home for multiple nights when I was a kid. I was down in the dumps over the thought of losing him but much to my delight, he did eventually return. Years later my wife and I had one of our cats disappear and she set out on a quest where she wouldn't rest until it was found. She spent weeks making flyers to post around neighborhoods, checked the animal shelters daily, and put an ad in the paper in those crazy times before Facebook. We never did end up getting that guy back.
96.3 The Blaze

Essential High Tech Upgrade Coming to Glacier Park

A much-needed communications upgrade at Glacier National Park has gone through a successful environmental impact statement. The Regional Director for the National Park Service (NPS) has found No Significant Impact for the plan, which will allow better communication between the various management areas of the popular tourist hotspot. The park...
96.3 The Blaze

How to Participate in the Betty White Challenge in Western Montana

Fans of the legendary and beloved comedian, actress, and animal welfare advocate will honor America's Sweetheart by making donations to their local animal shelters. The social media challenge encourages fans to celebrate what has been declared as "Betty White Day" on January 17th, which would have been her 100th birthday, by contributing a minimum of $5 to help feed, shelter, and provide medical care to animals in need.
