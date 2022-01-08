ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Iraqi Airways Receives First Airbus A220

By Kochan Kleps
airwaysmag.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS – Iraqi Airways (IA) becomes the latest airline to add the A220 to its fleet. Its first, registered YI-ARF, was delivered on Jan. 7 from Airbus’ Mirabel plant. YI-ARF is the first of five A220s to be delivered to IA, with the airline aiming to renew its fleet. IA will...

airwaysmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
airwaysmag.com

Today in Aviation: Maiden Flight of the Hawker Siddeley Trident

DALLAS – Today in Aviation, The prototype Hawker Siddeley Trident 1C (G-ARPA) made its maiden flight from Hatfield, the UK in 1962. The airliner was initially known as the DH121, conceived by the De Havilland Aircraft Company. The jet was revolutionary in British aviation and was also the world’s first trijet.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

Allegiant’s Aircraft Order: 737 MAX Vs. A220 Vs. A320neo

Speaking to investors on Thursday, Allegiant’s management laid out the details in their recent aircraft order campaign in which the Boeing 737 MAX came out victorious. The airline weighted the 737 MAX against the Airbus A220 and Airbus A320neo family of aircraft and weighed various factors. Ultimately, the MAX checked the most boxes for Allegiant, and coupled with its short-term delivery availability, the Allegiant team decided to go big on the aircraft.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
airwaysmag.com

Today in Aviation: MD-95 Rebranded as Boeing 717

DALLAS – Today in Aviation, Boeing rebranded the twin-engine, single-aisle jet airliner McDonnell Douglas MD-95 as the Boeing 717-200 in 1998, following the merger of the two manufacturers on August 1, 1997. The MD-95 can trace its history back to 1983. McDonnell Douglas conducted a study to fill the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Airlines refuse to fly ‘idiot’ influencers home after they overtook plane from Canada to Cancun despite Covid rules

Canadian airlines are reportedly refusing to fly a group of influencers home after they posted videos partying maskless on a chartered Sunwing flight. The resulting backlash caused the airline to cancel the group's flight home, and no airlines are willing to fly the partiers home. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addressed the issue during a press conference on Wednesday, calling the influencers "idiots" and describing their freewheeling party videos a "slap in the face" at a time when hospitals are overrun with Covid-19 patients. USA Today reported the story. In the video, the partiers are singing, dancing, vaping and passing...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airbus A220#Boeing Aircraft#Airbus A321#Iraqi Airways Receives#Yi Arf#A220s#Ia#Egyptair#Nigerian#Ibom Air#Iraqi Airways#Pratt Whitney#A320s
Idaho8.com

The world’s best-performing airline has been revealed

Among the clouds over 2022, we’re finding silver linings. Some popular countries for tourism are relaxing entry restrictions, and the world’s safest and most punctual airlines have been revealed. Here are the biggest stories from CNN Travel this week. How flying will change in 2022. New airline launches....
LIFESTYLE
airwaysmag.com

Alaska Airlines Cuts Flight Schedule amid Omicron Concerns

DALLAS – Alaska Airlines (AS) reports the airline has had to cut 10% of its flights in January due to the Omicron COVID-19 variant. The variant impacts the airline’s employees as they cannot operate flights while being confined. Alaska Airlines’ network is mainly focused on the west coast,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Airbus
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Boeing
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
Iraq
airwaysmag.com

Qatar Seeking US$600m in Damages from Airbus in A350 Row

DALLAS – The spat between Airbus and Qatar Airways (QR) took a new turn this week. Reuters reports a court document filed in Britain shows that the airline is seeking more than US$600m in compensation from the manufacturer. The dispute centers around the premature corrosion of the surface below...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
airwaysmag.com

Today in Aviation: Pan Am Acquires National Airlines

DALLAS – Today in Aviation, Pan Am completed the purchase of the “Coast-to-Coast-to-Coast” carrier National Airlines in 1980. Pan Am had desperately tried to build a domestic network across the US for many years. There were even discussions of a merger with United Airlines (UA) or American Airlines (AA). However, their attempts were constantly rejected. This left the airline with no feed for its long-haul network, which impacted its financial performance.
INDUSTRY
executivetraveller.com

Photos: See inside the world’s first Airbus A220 private jet

There’s a booming and very lucrative business in transforming popular commercial jets from Airbus and Boeing into a luxury private ride. Some of the most extravagant are VIP versions of the Airbus A350 and Boeing 787 Dreamliner, plus the mighty Boeing 747 jumbo and Airbus A380 superjumbo. If money...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
airlive.net

United Airlines will fly eight of the 10 US longest routes

United Airlines is on a mission for 2022 to establish itself as the dominant US long-haul carrier. Global borders are reopening and US carriers are focused on expansion. The new year will see US airlines fly to distant destinations once again including new and returning destinations in Singapore, Australia, India, and more.
INDUSTRY
IFLScience

Plane Company To Operate 18,000 "Ghost Flights" To Keep Landing Slots

Flight company Lufthansa say they will be forced to carry out 18,000 "ghost flights" this winter in order to keep their take-off and landing slots. In the coming weeks, the group expects to cancel some 33,000 flights due to a fall in air travel caused by the spike in COVID-19 cases in the wake of Omicron. CEO Carsten Spohr told Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung that the reduced demand was coming from Germany, Switzerland and Austria, who have been hit especially hard during this wave of the pandemic.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

Qantas Test Flies Its Airbus A380 Ahead Of Return To Service

Qantas has been operating test flights with its only Australian-located Airbus A380 ahead of the type’s return to service. Before yesterday, the jet had remained on the ground since its arrival from Dresden back in early November. The airline is set to place the giant of the skies on flights to Los Angeles from next week.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

Pakistan national carrier inches closer to full international flights

Pakistan's national carrier now meets global safety standards, the country's aviation minister said Thursday, but the airline still needs authorities in Europe and the United States to lift a ban before it can resume flights to major Western destinations. Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) was decertified by the world's civil aviation authority in 2020 after one of its Airbus A-320s crashed while landing at Karachi's Jinnah International Airport, killing all but two of the 99 passengers and crew. Flight 8303 damaged its engines when the pilots attempted to land without the undercarriage lowered, and crashed into a crowded neighbourhood while circling for a second attempt. The accident was attributed to pilot error as a result of the crew being out of action for months, having been grounded by the coronavirus epidemic.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
freightwaves.com

Atlas Air orders 4 Boeing 777 freighters as shipping demand grows

Atlas Air, the largest operator of Boeing 747 freighters in the world, will augment its fleet with four more 777-200 cargo jets ordered from the manufacturer to support strong demand from express delivery and e-commerce customers, the companies announced on Thursday. The transaction marks Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings’ (NASDAQ: AAWW)...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

Two BA flights and easyJet plane are diverted from Gatwick Airport and passengers face delays after air traffic control tower suffered 'IT issues' for more than TWO HOURS

Three flights were diverted from Gatwick Airport on Thursday morning because of IT issues in the air traffic control tower. A spokesman for the airport said the problems have been resolved but 'some flights may still experience delays'. Passengers have been advised to check the status of their flight with...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy