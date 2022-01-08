ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

1 person life-flighted after crash in Clarksville

By Alicia Patton
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 1 day ago

CLARKSVILLE, TENN. (WKRN) – The Clarksville Police Department is investigating a crash involving injuries that happened Saturday morning.

The crash happened just before 10:30 a.m. on 101 st Airborne Division Parkway between Peachers Mill Road and Ringgold Road.

Tracking a flood threat Sunday

According to Clarksville police, the crash involved three vehicles and one person was life-flighted to Nashville where the extent of their injuries remains unknown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3of8lz_0dgQCfJT00
Courtesy: Clarksville Police Department

Westbound lanes of 101 st Airborne Division Parkway have been reduced to one-lane traffic as investigators from the Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT) process the scene.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

