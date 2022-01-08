1 person life-flighted after crash in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TENN. (WKRN) – The Clarksville Police Department is investigating a crash involving injuries that happened Saturday morning.
The crash happened just before 10:30 a.m. on 101 st Airborne Division Parkway between Peachers Mill Road and Ringgold Road.Tracking a flood threat Sunday
According to Clarksville police, the crash involved three vehicles and one person was life-flighted to Nashville where the extent of their injuries remains unknown.
Westbound lanes of 101 st Airborne Division Parkway have been reduced to one-lane traffic as investigators from the Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT) process the scene.
No other information was immediately available.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.
Comments / 0