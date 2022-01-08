ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Gas prices down slightly in San Diego County

By City News Service
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 1 day ago
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County declined three-tenths of a cent Saturday to $4.628, one day after increasing three-tenths of a cent.

The average price is one-tenth of a cent less than one week ago and 1.3 cents less than one month ago, but $1.36 higher than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

It has dropped 4.2 cents since rising to $4.67 on Nov. 28, its highest amount since Oct. 12, 2012.

"Oil prices are climbing again due to civil unrest in a couple of oil producing countries but that impact seems to be tempered by concerns about what the Omicron variant of COVID may do to gasoline demand," said Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager.

Crude oil costs account for slightly more than half of the pump price, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

