ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Jesse Keith Whitley’s “Tell Lorrie I Love Her” Tribute To His Mom, Lorrie Morgan, Is Heartbreakingly Beautiful

By Aaron Ryan
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zc2mh_0dgQCGRQ00

I’ve said it many times, but if Keith Whitley hadn’t tragically passed away at the age of 34 in 1989, he would go down in history as one of the biggest, if not THE biggest, legend in country music.

In a career that spanned only 5 years after the release of his first album, and only releasing two albums and an EP before his death, Keith Whitley managed to become one of the greatest country singers of all time.

And his son, Jesse Keith Whitley, is a singer and songwriter himself, working to try and carry on his dad’s legacy.

Jesse Keith is, of course, the son of Whitley and another country music legend, Lorrie Morgan.

And in this 2011 video, he pays tribute to both his mother and his father when he brings his mom on stage for a performance of his dad’s “Tell Lorrie I Love Her.”

The song was originally recorded only as a “work tape” for a friend to sing at Whitley’s wedding to Morgan. But after Whitley’s untimely death, the sparse recording, featuring Whitley’s vocals accompanied only by a guitar, was released for the first time on a 1990 Greatest Hits album, and instantly became a fan favorite.

Before his performance, Jesse Keith says that he’s performing the song for his mom, but dedicating it from his late father to his mother.

It was clearly an emotional moment for both mother and son, as you can see Morgan tearing up as she watches her son perform her late husband’s song – a song that Lorrie admitted she listened to on repeat on the way to his funeral.

Comments / 39

Teki 11
1d ago

No one sounds like Keith. But his son has a guitar playing and just his voice. No echo ..no bells & whistles. He sounds really good.There are very few newer recording stars that actually sound like their records anymore. Not like the older ones. Listen to some of the Award shows ..you will see what I mean. Keith Urban always sounds like his records..Miranda Lambert, Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood are a few. The newer ones coming out...sound awful. I have seen more turned down on talent shows on TV...that sounded better then alot of the ones who made it. The thing is..You use to have to have actual talent...charisma of some kind. Today...all you need is..the look. Long blonde hair for girls and starting to look like the Country boys are going more rock or not sure what some of their looks are😂...then Southern County or Cowboy. The New Crop.... can't hold a candle to Keith Whitley..or any of the older ones now.

Reply
36
Mechelle Hailey
1d ago

The song that is on Keith Whitley's greatest hits is such an amazing, haunting song it gives me chills every time I hear it.

Reply
24
Mary ❤️
1d ago

Awww that makes me think of my dear old dad, we’d sing a few songs together, always felt so special to sing with my daddy❤️ RIP Dad & Mr. Whitney

Reply
12
Related
Whiskey Riff

Jennifer Lawrence Says Miranda Lambert’s “Holding On To You” Is The One Song She’d Listen To For The Rest Of Her Life

It sounds like Jennifer Lawrence has some pretty good taste in music. The actress appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last night, and during The Colbert Questionert segment, he asked her what song she would listen to if she could only pick one to hear for the rest of her life. As someone who writes about music almost every single day, I know that’s a nearly impossible question to answer, but Jennifer is a BIG Miranda Lambert girl and […] The post Jennifer Lawrence Says Miranda Lambert’s “Holding On To You” Is The One Song She’d Listen To For The Rest Of Her Life first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
DoYouRemember?

This Is The One Singer That Elvis Presley Called ‘The Greatest’

There is one singer that Elvis Presley called “the greatest,” and it’s someone who might even display the likings of Presley himself. That person is Roy Orbison. And Presley isn’t the only singer who fell for the charms and talents of Orbison. Other artists who called Orbison their biggest inspirations include everyone from U2 to Led Zeppelin and the Bee Gees. Even The Beatles said their song “Please Please Me” actually came to fruition after hearing Orbison on the radio.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keith Whitley
Person
Lorrie Morgan
TribTown.com

Longtime country singer to perform in Seymour

Three shows featuring national country music acts remain on the schedule for Jackson Live and Event Center. Lorrie Morgan (Jan. 14), Jimmy Fortune (March 12) and Gene Watson (April 9) will close out the series as the Seymour venue’s final music shows. On Nov. 21, the Burton family announced...
SEYMOUR, IN
The Boot

Wait, Deana Carter’s ‘Strawberry Wine’ Is About WHO?!

In 2021, Deana Carter celebrated the 25th anniversary of her breakout, 5x-Platinum debut album, Did I Shave My Legs For This? A towering, iconic pillar of '90s country, the project includes "Strawberry Wine," Carter's anthem for young love. The singer wasn't a co-writer on the song — Matraca Berg and...
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

Dolly Parton Pays Tribute To Betty White: “I Will Always Love Her, As We All Will”

Man, 2022 is not off to a great start. Yesterday, the news that Betty White had passed away at 99, just weeks before her 100th birthday, shook the entire world. I mean, man, woman, black, white, straight, gay, Republican, Democrat, babies, dogs… it doesn’t who you are, you love Betty White. She was an absolute icon in the television world, beloved by all, and she will be greatly missed.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mother And Son
countryfancast.com

Dolly Parton Romeo (music video and lyrics)

Enjoy watching the Dolly Parton "Romeo" music video featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, Tanya Tucker, Mary Chapin Carpenter, Kathy Mattea, and Pam Tillis .... The Dolly Parton Romeo song was released in January 1993 as the first single from the album “Slow Dancing with the Moon”. The song reached number 27 on the Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks chart. The song was also nominated for the Grammy Award for Best Country Collaboration with Vocals.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
The Boot

‘The Voice’ Winner Girl Named Tom Reveal Their Dad’s Health Took a Downward Turn

Soon after being named winners of Season 21 of The Voice, sibling trio Girl Named Tom offered a heartbreaking update on their father's cancer battle. The group — Caleb, Joshua and Bekah Liechty — previously revealed their dad's terminal cancer diagnosis during the Battle Rounds of The Voice, singing Glen Campbell's "Wichita Lineman" in his honor. A note sent to Twitter shortly after 10PM CT on Dec. 14 thanked fans for supporting them through the reality singing competition before sharing that at that very moment, their father was in "horrific pain following yet another surgery."
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

The Three Worst “Country” Songs Of 2021

Well, we’ve just about made it through another one. After the hell that was 2020, everybody went into 2021 full of optimism. Like, it has to get better, right?. As the year comes to an end, we always like to try to wrap things up and hope for better days ahead. And honestly it wasn’t all bad. There was some great country music that came out this year, and we have a killer list of our Top 40 Albums coming for you soon.
NFL
wkml.com

Luke Bryan And Wife Nail ‘The Griswolds’ In Social Post

Luke Bryan and his wife Caroline have a lot of fun at Christmas with their annual “Pranksmas” that they celebrate where they prank each other all season long. They also have some fun on social media as they recently posted on Instagram a photo where they nail the Griswold’s from the Chevy Chase movie Christmas Vacation.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Country Star Jason Aldean Is the Proud Father of Four Children

If you're a fan of country music, odds are that you're familiar with Jason Aldean. His infectious melodies have been impacting the genre for the better part of two decades now, and there are few other names as synonymous with country music today as his. With nine studio albums, 35 singles, and a slew of awards all under his (usually large) belt buckle, Jason's place in country music history is certainly solidified.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

89K+
Followers
7K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy