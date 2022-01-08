ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Italian soccer star Lorenzo Insigne signs with Toronto FC of MLS

By Adam Stites
 1 day ago
1/6/2022 - Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) during Juventus FC vs SSC Napoli.

Napoli star Lorenzo Insigne is the newest member of Toronto FC, the club announced Saturday morning.

“This is a historic and exciting day for our club,” Toronto FC president Bill Manning said in a statement. “Lorenzo is a world class attacking player in the prime of his career. He was a European champion with Italy and has performed on the biggest stages during his club career with Napoli. Lorenzo has the talent to change games. He plays the game with joy and passion, and our fans and supporters are going to love watching him as a member of our team.”

Insigne, 30, made his Serie A debut with Napoli in 2010 and played in 321 matches for the club with 89 goals scored. He's also been a member of the Italian National Team since 2012 and has scored 10 goals in international play. Most recently, Insigne helped lead Italy to a win in Euro 2020 (which was postponed until 2021) with two goals in six starts.

The addition of Insigne is a huge coup for Toronto FC after the team finished second-to-last in the MLS Eastern Conference in 2021. The team finished 6-18-10 and scored only 39 goals while allowing 66. Jonathan Osorio and Jozy Altidore led the team in scoring with four goals each.

dallassun.com

Napoli's Insigne signs with MLS club Toronto FC on four-year contract

Toronto [Canada], January 8 (ANI): Toronto FC on Saturday announced that Italian international winger Lorenzo Insigne has signed a pre-contract to join the Major League Soccer club on a four-year deal to begin on July 1. Insigne, 30, will join Toronto FC after spending most of his career with Serie...
MLS
Lorenzo Insigne
Jozy Altidore
Jonathan Osorio
goal.com

Insigne to Toronto FC: Big-money aberration or the dawn of a new era for MLS?

The Italy international will reportedly earn an astronomical yearly salary of $13 million, making him the highest-paid player in the league's history. From the moment rumors began to swirl linking Lorenzo Insigne to MLS, there has been one question on everyone's mind: what does this all mean?. That's the way...
MLS
Daily Mail

Lorenzo Insigne makes stunning switch from Napoli to Toronto FC with Italy star joining the MLS side in the summer on a free transfer and 'earning a whopping £11million a year'

Lorenzo Insigne has sent shockwaves across European football by agreeing to join Canadian side Toronto FC next summer. The 30-year-old forward, who was a key part of Italy's European Championship win in June, has agreed a four-year deal worth a reported £11million a year, according to The Athletic, making him the highest paid player in MLS history.
MLS
The Independent

Fifa Best top three revealed as Lionel Messi, Mohamed Salah and Robert Lewandowski shortlisted for 2022 prize

Lionel Messi, Mohamed Salah and Robert Lewandowski have been announced as the final three nominees for the Fifa Best Awards men’s player of the year. Bayern Munich and Poland striker Lewandowski was the winner of last year’s award while Paris Saint-Germain and Argentina star Messi was the winner of the 2021 Ballon D’Or prize in December. Although Messi was the favourite to win a seventh Ballon D’Or after leading Argentina to the Copa America, his first international honour, the 34-year-old claimed Lewandowski “deserved” to win the award after a record-breaking goalscoring campaign for Bayern in the Bundesliga. They are...
PREMIER LEAGUE
#Italian Soccer#Toronto Fc#European#Serie A#The Italian National Team
The Independent

Patrick Vieira to play Crystal Palace’s ‘best team’ against Millwall in FA Cup

Patrick Vieira intends to play Crystal Palace’s “best team” at Millwall in the FA Cup third round on Saturday.The Eagles will be missing three key players in Cheikhou Kouyate, Jordan Ayew and Wilfried Zaha due to their Africa Cup of Nations commitments, but the Premier League club have no plans to rotate against the Sky Bet Championship outfit.Vieira won the FA Cup five times as a player and is aware of how important the tournament is to Palace, who finished runners-up in 1990 and 2016.“For me, it was always clear to put the best team on the field to compete,”...
PREMIER LEAGUE
