Mercedes-Benz has just put the EV industry on notice with the reveal of its Vision EQXX concept, a hypermiling luxury sedan that beats just about everything that has ever come before. This revolutionary new machine promises up to 625 miles of range, and with a drag coefficient of just 0.17, that's a claim we're willing to believe. Mercedes has gone all-in on tech and efficiency with the hope that future products will benefit from all this R&D. If the automaker's innovations can be passed down to other models, the concept will have been a worthwhile investment, and Mercedes is already considering how its future electric cars will be affected, including SUVs.

CARS ・ 5 DAYS AGO