Lakeland, FL

Justin Tillman: Records another double-double

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Tillman posted 10 points (5-10 FG), 14 rebounds, an assist, three blocks and...

NBA Analysis Network

This Hawks-Lakers Trade Lands Anthony Davis In Atlanta

The Atlanta Hawks came into the 2021-22 NBA season with some high expectations. After making a run to the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals, many people thought we’d see them challenging in the conference for years to come. Thus far, it seems like that performance was a fluke. Atlanta is...
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Sunday’s Tacko Fall News

The Cleveland Cavaliers have established themselves as one of the NBA’s most entertaining teams so far this season. Unfortunately, a move that the organization made on Sunday may hurt their standing among neutral fans. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the Cavaliers plan to waive center Tacko Fall. The...
NJ.com

Pearson’s buzzer-beater caps Irvington comeback past Newark Tech - Boys basketball

Jaden Pearson made just a single shot on Saturday, but it was one he and his Irvington teammates won’t soon forget. Pearson, a sophomore, hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer - his only points of the game - giving Irvington a 69-66 victory over Newark Tech in Newark. The buzzer beater was the finishing touches on a wild comeback for Irvington (3-2), which trailed by 17 points in the second quarter.
VolunteerCountry

Just In: Top Vols Transfer Target Announces College Decision

When Albany edge rusher Jared Verse entered the "unknown" of the transfer portal world on November 30th, he was unsure what to expect. Shortly after waking up the following morning, he had over 30 missed calls, 60-plus missed texts, and too-many social media notifications to count. He knew then his world was about to flip upside down.
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

'Showtime Lance': Stephenson, Domantas Sabonis notch career-highs in Pacers' win over Jazz

INDIANAPOLIS – It was the play of the game made by the stars of the night. Pacers guard Lance Stephenson faked a crossover, went around Jazz guard Bojan Bogdanovic, and as Hassan Whiteside slid over to stop him from going to the basket, Stephenson whipped a one-handed no-look chest pass to Domantas Sabonis, who finished off the sequence with a left-handed jam. ...
The Spun

All-American DB Announces Transfer Destination

In late December, former Northwestern safety Brandon Joseph entered the transfer portal. On Saturday morning, he announced where he’ll resume his college career. Joseph, a former Big Ten Freshman of the Year and All-American, has officially transferred to Notre Dame. The reason Joseph is transferring to Notre Dame is...
