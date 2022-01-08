Justin Tillman: Records another double-double

The Atlanta Hawks came into the 2021-22 NBA season with some high expectations. After making a run to the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals, many people thought we’d see them challenging in the conference for years to come. Thus far, it seems like that performance was a fluke. Atlanta is...
There’s still no telling how long Damian Lillard will be out of the lineup as he takes more time to manage his nagging core injury. If their superstar point guard is out for an extended period, though, the Portland Trail Blazers will at least have several ball-handlers to pick up his slack.
Coming to the NBA is not an easy task. There are a lot of hardships along the way and the players who overcome them make a name for themselves in the league. Each year, many NBA prospects give their best to prove their worth to scouts via college basketball. Speaking...
The Cleveland Cavaliers have established themselves as one of the NBA’s most entertaining teams so far this season. Unfortunately, a move that the organization made on Sunday may hurt their standing among neutral fans. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the Cavaliers plan to waive center Tacko Fall. The...
The Dallas Cowboys defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in blowout fashion Saturday night, a game that clearly meant more to one team than the other. Dallas played most of its starters to gain some momentum for the playoffs while Philadelphia rested all but three of its starters with the Eagles having their playoff spot secure.
After more than two and a half years rehabbing a torn ACL and a torn Achilles tendon, Klay Thompson has returned for the Golden State Warriors. It didn't take him long to get on the board, either. Less than 40 seconds into the game, Thompson came off a screen and...
Jaden Pearson made just a single shot on Saturday, but it was one he and his Irvington teammates won’t soon forget. Pearson, a sophomore, hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer - his only points of the game - giving Irvington a 69-66 victory over Newark Tech in Newark. The buzzer beater was the finishing touches on a wild comeback for Irvington (3-2), which trailed by 17 points in the second quarter.
When Albany edge rusher Jared Verse entered the "unknown" of the transfer portal world on November 30th, he was unsure what to expect. Shortly after waking up the following morning, he had over 30 missed calls, 60-plus missed texts, and too-many social media notifications to count. He knew then his world was about to flip upside down.
Newark Central discovered a quick but surefire remedy for its largely independent play in a tough loss two nights earlier, and perhaps even the recipe for a long, prosperous season. Head coach Shawn McCray had criticized his players rather forcefully for “not playing together and being too selfish” in a...
INDIANAPOLIS – It was the play of the game made by the stars of the night.
Pacers guard Lance Stephenson faked a crossover, went around Jazz guard Bojan Bogdanovic, and as Hassan Whiteside slid over to stop him from going to the basket, Stephenson whipped a one-handed no-look chest pass to Domantas Sabonis, who finished off the sequence with a left-handed jam.
In late December, former Northwestern safety Brandon Joseph entered the transfer portal. On Saturday morning, he announced where he’ll resume his college career. Joseph, a former Big Ten Freshman of the Year and All-American, has officially transferred to Notre Dame. The reason Joseph is transferring to Notre Dame is...
