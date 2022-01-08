ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Demi Lovato Is 'Doing Well' After Completing Another Rehab Stint

Cover picture for the articleDemi Lovato has reportedly completed another stint in rehab. A source familiar with the situation confirmed to Page Six that the "Breakdown" singer went to Utah for treatment but has returned home and is "doing well." News of the singer's most recent stint in rehab comes after they...

peligan
1d ago

Addiction is exhausting and so is hearing about her return to rehab. Hope she finds a lifestyle that suits her well and lives a full and complete life but please let us off the ride. God bless.

