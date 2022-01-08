Rob Edwards: Inefficient 21 points in defeat

Terry Rozier hit the dagger 3-pointer as part of a 28-point performance that helped the Charlotte Hornets take down the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks, 114-106. The Bucks built a modest early lead while Giannis Antetokounmpo repeatedly ran into Hornets defenders to get both Mason Plumlee and PJ Washington into early foul trouble. Even with that going on, Khris Middleton did more damage in the first quarter while Miles Bridges buoyed the Hornets. Kelly Oubre did not bring his hot shooting from Wednesday, as neither of his first quarter 3-point attempts drew iron. The Bucks went cold as the quarter drew to a close, and it let the Hornets pull within two heading into the second quarter.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO