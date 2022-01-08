ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Rob Edwards: Inefficient 21 points in defeat

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Edwards managed 21 points (4-14 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five rebounds and three assists across 33...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Rob Edwards: In G League after NBA deal ends

The Thunder didn't re-sign Edwards after his 10-day contract expired Thursday, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports. Edwards has already returned to the Thunder's G League affiliate, the Oklahoma City Blue, where he played before signing a 10-day deal. He posted 29 points (8-17 FG, 7-13 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, two assists and a steal across 31 minutes for the Blue in Thursday's 116-106 loss to the Santa Cruz Warriors. Before his contract expired, Edwards made the first two appearances of his NBA career for the Thunder, playing 11 minutes in total and scoring three points to go with three rebounds.
NBA
CBS Sports

Thunder's Rob Edwards: Leads scoring off bench in defeat

Edwards posted 29 points (8-17 FG, 7-13 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, two assists and a steal across 31 minutes in Thursday's 116-106 loss to the Santa Cruz Warriors. Edwards came off the bench and posted a season-high in points Thursday, making seven three-pointers on 53.8 percent shooting from deep against Santa Cruz. He has started just two games for the Blue this season, but he's averaging 13.3 points in 21.8 minutes per game.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Hawks-Lakers Trade Lands Anthony Davis In Atlanta

The Atlanta Hawks came into the 2021-22 NBA season with some high expectations. After making a run to the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals, many people thought we’d see them challenging in the conference for years to come. Thus far, it seems like that performance was a fluke. Atlanta is...
NBA
Columbia Missourian

Defensive woes harm MU in Arkansas defeat

Against Auburn, Missouri women's basketball played from behind and had a much-needed momentum shift to give it the edge in overtime. In Bud Walton Arena on Sunday in Fayetteville, Arkansas, against the Razorbacks, the Tigers couldn't conjure a miracle to overcome as much as a 20-point deficit. The key difference...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
NBA
Basketball
Sports
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Sunday’s Tacko Fall News

The Cleveland Cavaliers have established themselves as one of the NBA’s most entertaining teams so far this season. Unfortunately, a move that the organization made on Sunday may hurt their standing among neutral fans. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the Cavaliers plan to waive center Tacko Fall. The...
NBA
The Spun

Pacers Reportedly Make Decision On Lance Stephenson

Following his historic first-quarter performance this past week, Lance Stephenson has reported earned some staying power in Indiana. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Indiana Pacers are expected to keep Stephenson for the rest of the 2021-22 season. The veteran wing currently has just one day left on his initial hardship deal with the franchise.
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Friday’s Kawhi Leonard News

The Los Angeles Clippers have reportedly received some encouraging news on superstar forward Kawhi Leonard. During last night’s contest between the Clippers and Suns, NBA insider Chris Haynes revealed that Leonard is “ahead of schedule” and a return from his torn ACL injury sometime this season is a “strong possibility.”
NBA
CBS Sports

Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Inefficient in loss

Gilgeous-Alexander closed Friday's 135-105 loss to the Timberwolves with 12 points (4-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, six assists, one block and two steals across 28 minutes. Gilgeous-Alexander struggled from three-point range and recorded his lowest scoring output since Dec. 10. On the season, the star point guard...
NBA
At The Hive

Recap: Hornets withstand 43 points from Giannis, defeat Bucks, 114-106

Terry Rozier hit the dagger 3-pointer as part of a 28-point performance that helped the Charlotte Hornets take down the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks, 114-106. The Bucks built a modest early lead while Giannis Antetokounmpo repeatedly ran into Hornets defenders to get both Mason Plumlee and PJ Washington into early foul trouble. Even with that going on, Khris Middleton did more damage in the first quarter while Miles Bridges buoyed the Hornets. Kelly Oubre did not bring his hot shooting from Wednesday, as neither of his first quarter 3-point attempts drew iron. The Bucks went cold as the quarter drew to a close, and it let the Hornets pull within two heading into the second quarter.
NBA
NJ.com

Pearson’s buzzer-beater caps Irvington comeback past Newark Tech - Boys basketball

Jaden Pearson made just a single shot on Saturday, but it was one he and his Irvington teammates won’t soon forget. Pearson, a sophomore, hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer - his only points of the game - giving Irvington a 69-66 victory over Newark Tech in Newark. The buzzer beater was the finishing touches on a wild comeback for Irvington (3-2), which trailed by 17 points in the second quarter.
IRVINGTON, NJ

