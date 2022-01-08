Rob Edwards: Inefficient 21 points in defeat

The Thunder didn't re-sign Edwards after his 10-day contract expired Thursday, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports. Edwards has already returned to the Thunder's G League affiliate, the Oklahoma City Blue, where he played before signing a 10-day deal. He posted 29 points (8-17 FG, 7-13 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, two assists and a steal across 31 minutes for the Blue in Thursday's 116-106 loss to the Santa Cruz Warriors. Before his contract expired, Edwards made the first two appearances of his NBA career for the Thunder, playing 11 minutes in total and scoring three points to go with three rebounds.
