Flyers' Egor Zamula: Sent to taxi squad

BOSTON — After two different Minnesota players tried to fight Trent Frederic, Wild coach Dean Evason attacked him verbally after the game for his role in Kirill Kaprizov’s injury in the Bruins’ 3-2 loss to Minnesota at TD Garden. ”Really frustrated with how Kirill got hurt,” Evason...
Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-André Fleury knows what’s in store for his Vegas Golden Knights reunion Saturday night. “He’s a little guy but a big mouth,” Fleury laughed about former teammate Jonathan Marchessault’s penchant for chirping. Fleury expects to hear a lot of it when he plays against the Golden Knights for the first time Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. “I don’t expect anything else ...
The wife of San Jose Sharks legend Patrick Marleau took to Twitter to share that the couple’s 12-year-old son, Brody, was “almost kidnapped” on Wednesday during a family trip. “Brody had gone down to the hotel pool to grab his sunglasses he had forgot,” Christina Marleau wrote...
The Minnesota Wild got an ESPN primetime spot last night at TD Garden matched up against one of the “Original Six“, Boston Bruins. Bright lights or dull, they needed a victory having lost five-straight entering the game. Thankfully, they got the win (in nail-biting 3-2 fashion) but it came with a cost.
The Boston Bruins showed they can in fact compete with and beat a top team, as they went into Tampa Bay and came away with a 5-2 win over the league-leading Lightning Saturday night. David Pastrnak led the way with two goals.
On Friday’s edition of "The Daily Faceoff Show," Scott Burnside and Frank Seravalli discussed whether or not Frederic’s hit was worthy of a suspension. Burnside: I know Mark Messier said during the intermission last night, "Oh, you don’t know if the intent wasn’t there," but I’m not sure how you can tell that from far away.
The inevitable happened early Saturday afternoon, when the San Jose Sharks completely severed ties with winger Evander Kane, placing him on unconditional waivers with the intent of terminating his contract. After Kane was found to be deliberately avoiding the COVID-19 vaccination by giving his employer a fake vaccination card, it...
The Dallas Cowboys defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in blowout fashion Saturday night, a game that clearly meant more to one team than the other. Dallas played most of its starters to gain some momentum for the playoffs while Philadelphia rested all but three of its starters with the Eagles having their playoff spot secure.
Sidney Crosby is a beauty in every sense of the word and on Thursday night, he reminded us hockey fans why he’s one of the most loved players in the game today. The Penguins visited Philly for the battle of Pennsylvania and being the class act he is, Sid gifted Brian Page, an 18-year-old who played for the Philadelphia Jr. Flyers that was paralyzed during a game, with a puck. It easily made for one of the best moments of the season.
Evander Kane's tumultuous run with the San Jose Sharks is over. The Sharks placed Kane on unconditional waivers Saturday with the intent to terminate the rest of his seven-year, $49 million deal. San Jose said it made the decision because Kane breached the NHL standard player contract and the AHL's...
Chicago Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly served his four-game suspension for his illegal hit on Dallas Stars forward Tanner Kero last month, but he wanted to make sure there was no residual ill will. “I was happy when I reached out to him that he was doing OK,” Connolly said Saturday before the Hawks faced the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. “It was nice to have fluid conversations ...
Akim Aliu recalled how no one knew what to expect when he and four NHL players of color sat in a circle inside a dimly lit locker room and, with cameras rolling, were asked to share their most personal and painful experiences involving racism. “Everyone was really worried — because, obviously, we’re not actors or […]
Comments / 0